Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2019 : Manufacturers Analysis,Applications,Demand by Regions & Forecasts to 2026
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market 2019 : Manufacturers Analysis,Applications,Demand by Regions & Forecasts to 2026
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Industry 2019
Description:-
The worldwide market for Printed Circuit Board (PCB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Nippon Mektron
Zhen Ding Technology
Unimicron
Young Poong Group
Samsung Electro-Mechanics
Ibiden Group
Tripod Technology Corporation
TTM Technologies
Sumitomo Electric SEI
Daeduck Group
Nan Ya PCB Corporation
Compeq
Viasystems
HannStar Board (GBM)
LG Innotek
AT&S
Meiko
Kinsus
TPT
Fujikura
Chin Poon
Career
Flexium
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Flex
Mirovia (HDI)
Rigid-flex
Substrates
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Cellular Phone
Computing, Storage, and Peripherals
Medical, Industrial, and Instrumentation
Networking and Communications
Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Printed Circuit Board (PCB), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Country
6 Europe Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Country
8 South America Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Printed Circuit Board (PCB) by Countries
Continued……
