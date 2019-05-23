There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,493 in the last 365 days.

Hoyer Statement on the SECURE Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today urging support for the SECURE Act on the House Floor today:

“The SECURE Act will help American workers and their families save for a secure retirement, and I am proud to bring it to the Floor today for a vote in the House.  This bipartisan legislation will promote retirement security by encouraging more businesses to offer retirement plans and expanding opportunities for workers to invest. It also fixes a provision included in the Republican tax scam that excessively taxes Gold Star families who lost loved ones in war.  I am glad that this legislation will pass with bipartisan support, and I urge the Senate to take it up without delay so the President can sign it into law.”

