Hoyer Statement on the SECURE Act
“The SECURE Act will help American workers and their families save for a secure retirement, and I am proud to bring it to the Floor today for a vote in the House. This bipartisan legislation will promote retirement security by encouraging more businesses to offer retirement plans and expanding opportunities for workers to invest. It also fixes a provision included in the Republican tax scam that excessively taxes Gold Star families who lost loved ones in war. I am glad that this legislation will pass with bipartisan support, and I urge the Senate to take it up without delay so the President can sign it into law.”
