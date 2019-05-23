Multimedia Platform Helps Emerging Entrepreneurs Elevate

Twanita Dozier - CEO of Boss Up Magazine

Digital magazine expands to help emerging entrepreneurs build and elevate their businesses!

I wanted to bridge together the gap between emerging entrepreneurs and media!” — Twanita Dozier - CEO of Boss Up Magazine.

UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Twanita Dozier! The Chicago native that has created the multimedia platform to help entrepreneurs elevate their business - "Boss Up Magazine."

Boss Up Magazine was created with the focus of celebrating and highlighting emerging entrepreneurs. It offers many ways for entrepreneurs to network and grow their business such as: business directory, events, business spotlights, digital features, podcast, printed publications, Roku TV show, mobile app, and more!

"I wanted to bridge together the gap between entrepreneurs and media! Most media covers celebrities or those close to that status. I wanted my platform to be different. I wanted Boss Up Magazine to provide what emerging entrepreneurs lack - a platform to call their own." - Twanita Dozier.

Though Boss Up Magazine started out as an all digital platform, it has now expanded in many forms, which Twanita says has been an amazing experience!

"Seeing my platform expand into various directions has been such an amazing process. The support alone has been more than I could have ever dreamed." - Twanita Dozier.

Boss Up Magazine has recently released its first printed publication on May 1, 2019, which is also available as an ebook. Not only that, but Twanita has also created "The Boss Lounge", which is her very own Roku show, that does live interviews with emerging entrepreneurs.

With Boss Up Magazine being the "go to" media outlet for emerging entrepreneurs, there's no doubt that it is headed to being mainstream. If your an emerging entrepreneur, Boss Up Magazine is an outlet you definitely want to connect with.

If you're interested in partnerships, sponsorship opportunities, being featured, or working with Boss Up Magazine, please contact info@bossupmag.org.

To learn more about Boss Up Magazine, please visit: www.bossupmag.org.

Contact

Boss Up Magazine

info@bossupmag.org



