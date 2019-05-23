UDOT surplus properties auction set for June 5-12

Following the successful inaugural auction using its new online platform, UDOT will conduct next auction of 15 surplus properties June 5-12

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is conducting an online auction of 15 surplus properties June 5-12. For more information on the properties, visit www.UDOTauctions.Utah.gov .



The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) SVN-managed online auction platform accelerates surplus real property sales for UDOT.





UDOT launched and successfully auctioned off its first series of surplus properties using its new, innovative online auction platform in March. With nearly 90 approved bidders from four states, the online auction was an overwhelming success.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our first online auction event and very encouraged with the buyer market receptivity to our newly created platform and program designed for UDOT,” said Rod McDaniels, UDOT’s deputy director of right-of-way. “It allows us to sell surplus parcels with wide market exposure and more efficiencies at scale.”

The upcoming online auction June 5-12 includes commercial lots, residential development and land. Register to bid at https://udotauctions.bidwrangler.com/accounts/sign_in .

The UDOT auction website provides round-the-clock access to UDOT property slated for auction and allows qualified buyers an opportunity to bid in real time. The auctions comply with state law and accompanying administrative rule R907-80.

“This new platform is very user-friendly for the bidders,” said Louis B. Fisher, III , national director of SVN Auction Services, which worked closely with UDOT in launching the auction platform. “UDOT established a framework and we worked in concert with them within that framework. It’s been a tremendous relationship. Based on the response to the first auction, it’s the right solution--the right platform.”

Contacts

Louis B. Fisher, III, CAI, National Director, SVN Auction Services, 954-931-0592 / fisherL@svn.com

Ken Zeszutko, Z Corp. PR / 321-213-1818 / kenz@zcorppr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97a855f0-ab16-4009-aaf9-f1560ddd7c17



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.