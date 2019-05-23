Homeserve Furniture Repairs celebrates 16 years of success

Homeserve Furniture Repairs Logo Homeserve furniture repairs call centre staff Managing Director James Lane, Financial Director Gary Wilkes appearing with Express & Star Business Awards Judges

From one mans humble beginnings to UK's largest furniture repair network

Thanks to the hard work and dedication of the Homeserve team we have exploded into the commercial market in the last 24 months.” — Ian Turner

BRIERLY HILL, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Midlands based Homeserve Furniture Repairs are celebrating their 16th year of business, from humble beginnings, managing director James Lane went from a one man band to UK furniture repair giant with over 200+ employees across the UK and Republic of Ireland.

So what's the last 12 months brought to Homeserve? Homeserve have reached and exceeded 1 million jobs served. Homeserve have also seen a huge growth of staff and technology that has propelled the business into the 21st century. With two business awards nominations and the backing of some of the UK's most well known retailers we break down the success of this Black Country company.

Homeserve has been nominated and made it to the finals for "Best Small to Medium sized business" for the second year running in the Express & Star business awards. Homeserve has also been nominated and made it through to the finals of "Best use of Technology".

The business has also exploded into the commercial market, so much so that Homeserve have invested in a new additional unit to manage the extra logistical volume.

Homeserve has also gained ISO-9001, an industry standard accreditation for quality control which they are extremely proud of.

"ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It is the most popular standard in the ISO 9000 series and the only standard in the series to which organizations can certify."

The technology behind Homeserve is all developed in house, from the web system used by staff and clients alike, to the visit reporting app used by the technicians off site.

The public website has also had a complete revamp, making available information about new services with a fresh updated design to match. Further to the website the Homeserve furniture repairs blog was launched.

Homeserve has also invested largely in new staff, also taking on over 15 apprentices with no prior experience giving them opportunities, on job the skills all whilst being paid.

Alan Warner was a furniture technician for Homeserve 9 years rising through the ranks to become the customer relations and training manager.

"As a tech for nine years it's been a pleasure to see the vision and in turn growth in such a short period of time. I'm proud and happy to be a part of such a progressive company. Part of my job now is to ensure the next generation of furniture specialists have all the resources and confidence they need to build upon our unrivalled reputation."

In summary 2019 has been a hugely successful year for the Brierly Hill firm. With nationwide success Homeserve Furniture Repairs has defied odds and surged ahead despite uncertain economic condition.

To find out more or have a chat click here to contact Homeserve Furniture Repairs today.

Introduction to Homeserve Furniture Repairs Ltd



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.