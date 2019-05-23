Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Craft Soda Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Craft Soda -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2019

Description

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering 

Jones Soda Co. 
Reed’s Inc. 
Wild Poppy Company 
SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. 
Boylan Bottling Co. 
Crooked Beverage Co. 
The Original Craft Soda Company 
Appalachian Brewing Co. 
The Coca-Cola Company 
PepsiCo, Inc.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Natural 
Organic

By Application, the market can be split into 
Teenagers 
Young Adults 
Middle-Aged Adults

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want) 
North America 
China 
Europe 
Southeast Asia 
Japan 
India

Table of Contents

Global Craft Soda Market Professional Survey Report 2017 
1 Industry Overview of Craft Soda 
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Craft Soda 
1.1.1 Definition of Craft Soda 
1.1.2 Specifications of Craft Soda 
1.2 Classification of Craft Soda 
1.2.1 Natural 
1.2.2 Organic 
1.3 Applications of Craft Soda 
1.3.1 Teenagers 
1.3.2 Young Adults 
1.3.3 Middle-Aged Adults 
1.4 Market Segment by Regions 
1.4.1 North America 
1.4.2 China 
1.4.3 Europe 
1.4.4 Southeast Asia 
1.4.5 Japan 
1.4.6 India

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Craft Soda 
2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers 
2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Craft Soda 
2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Craft Soda 
2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Craft Soda

....

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Craft Soda 
8.1 Jones Soda Co. 
8.1.1 Company Profile 
8.1.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.1.2.1 Product A 
8.1.2.2 Product B 
8.1.3 Jones Soda Co. 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.1.4 Jones Soda Co. 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.2 Reed’s Inc. 
8.2.1 Company Profile 
8.2.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.2.2.1 Product A 
8.2.2.2 Product B 
8.2.3 Reed’s Inc. 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.2.4 Reed’s Inc. 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.3 Wild Poppy Company 
8.3.1 Company Profile 
8.3.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.3.2.1 Product A 
8.3.2.2 Product B 
8.3.3 Wild Poppy Company 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.3.4 Wild Poppy Company 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.4 SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. 
8.4.1 Company Profile 
8.4.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.4.2.1 Product A 
8.4.2.2 Product B 
8.4.3 SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.4.4 SIPP eco beverage co., Inc. 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.5 Boylan Bottling Co. 
8.5.1 Company Profile 
8.5.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.5.2.1 Product A 
8.5.2.2 Product B 
8.5.3 Boylan Bottling Co. 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.5.4 Boylan Bottling Co. 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.6 Crooked Beverage Co. 
8.6.1 Company Profile 
8.6.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.6.2.1 Product A 
8.6.2.2 Product B 
8.6.3 Crooked Beverage Co. 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.6.4 Crooked Beverage Co. 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.7 The Original Craft Soda Company 
8.7.1 Company Profile 
8.7.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.7.2.1 Product A 
8.7.2.2 Product B 
8.7.3 The Original Craft Soda Company 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis
8.7.4 The Original Craft Soda Company 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.8 Appalachian Brewing Co. 
8.8.1 Company Profile 
8.8.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.8.2.1 Product A 
8.8.2.2 Product B 
8.8.3 Appalachian Brewing Co. 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.8.4 Appalachian Brewing Co. 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.9 The Coca-Cola Company 
8.9.1 Company Profile 
8.9.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.9.2.1 Product A 
8.9.2.2 Product B 
8.9.3 The Coca-Cola Company 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.9.4 The Coca-Cola Company 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis 
8.10 PepsiCo, Inc. 
8.10.1 Company Profile 
8.10.2 Product Picture and Specifications 
8.10.2.1 Product A 
8.10.2.2 Product B 
8.10.3 PepsiCo, Inc. 2016 Craft Soda Sales, Ex-factory Price, Revenue, Gross Margin Analysis 
8.10.4 PepsiCo, Inc. 2016 Craft Soda Business Region Distribution Analysis

Continued...            

