Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market: Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in IoT status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in IoT development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Google

PTC

AWS

Oracle

GE

Salesforce

SAP

Hitachi

Uptake

SAS

Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Kairos

Softweb Solutions

Arundo

C3 IoT

Anagog

Thingstel

Imagimob

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Mobility

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Software Solutions

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Manufacturing

1.5.3 Energy and Utilities

1.5.4 Transportation and Mobility

......

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Artificial Intelligence in IoT Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Artificial Intelligence in IoT Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Google

Continued...

