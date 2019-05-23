Global IT in Real Estate Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Investments, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global IT in Real Estate Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Increasing demand for smart technological solutions in the real estate sector to cater to varied preferences of real estate customers is one of the key factors driving the growth of the IT in real estate market. North America estimated to be the largest market for IT in real estate, whereas, this market in the Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global IT in Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT in Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MICROSOFT

YARDI SYSTEMS

REALPAGE

SAP

IBM

ORACLE

MRI SOFTWARE

SALESFORCE

THE SAGE

ACCENTURE

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Business Services

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global IT in Real Estate status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the IT in Real Estate development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

