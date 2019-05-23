Global Premium Denim Jeans 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Wise.Guy.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium Denim Jeans Market 2019-2025

Global Premium Denim Jeans Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Premium Denim Jeans industry. The key insights of the report:

Scope of the Report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Premium Denim Jeans manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Premium Denim Jeans industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Premium Denim Jeans Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

* LVMH

* Gap

* Kering

* PVH

* Levi Strauss and Co

* DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS

……

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Premium Denim Jeans market

* Women

* Men

* Children

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

…………….

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 LVMH

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Premium Denim Jeans Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of LVMH

16.1.4 LVMH Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 Gap

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Premium Denim Jeans Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Gap

16.2.4 Gap Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 Kering

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Premium Denim Jeans Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Kering

16.3.4 Kering Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 PVH

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Premium Denim Jeans Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of PVH

16.4.4 PVH Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 Levi Strauss and Co

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Premium Denim Jeans Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Levi Strauss and Co

16.5.4 Levi Strauss and Co Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Premium Denim Jeans Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS

16.6.4 DIFFERENTIAL BRANDS Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 NAKED AND FAMOUS DENIMS

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Premium Denim Jeans Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of NAKED AND FAMOUS DENIMS

16.7.4 NAKED AND FAMOUS DENIMS Premium Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continued......

