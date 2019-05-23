iXsystems TrueNAS brings Open Source Economics to VMware vSphere

TrueNAS® All-Flash and Hybrid Storage is certified with vSphere 6.5 and 6.7, and updated vCenter Plugin is released

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iXsystems®, the leader in Enterprise Storage and Servers Driven by Open Source, recertified its TrueNAS X-Series and M-Series platforms for VMware® vSphere and ESXi. TrueNAS now includes a new plugin for vCenter 6.5 and 6.7 and support for the VMFS6 file system release.



The award-winning TrueNAS unified storage line provides storage solutions for many aspects of a virtualization solution:

Standard VMs: iSCSI LUNs (block) or NFS shares (file) on Hybrid storage



Performance VMs: iSCSI or Fibre Channel LUNs on All-Flash storage



File Sharing: SMB and NFS shares for shared data applications



S3-API Buckets: S3 compatible local object storage for multimedia content



Backup Storage: Bulk storage for backup and recovery systems

Support for vSphere 6.x

TrueNAS has been certified for VMware vSphere for many years. This recertification reconfirms the quality and functionality of the FreeNAS and TrueNAS software, especially as it applies to VMware applications. FreeNAS is the #1 Open Source Storage OS with more downloads and operational systems; TrueNAS uses the Open Source base and provides the High Availability (HA) appliances needed for certification along with support for VMware vSphere Storage APIs Array Integration (VAAI) for iSCSI.

Updated vCenter Plugin

Additionally, iXsystems released an updated vCenter Plugin which enables new functionality and integrates with vCenter 6.5 and 6.7. These updates provide valuable improvements in functionality, usability, and reliability for vSphere users. The plugin is downloadable from iXsystems.com with assistance from the TrueNAS support team.

TrueNAS All-Flash and Hybrid Appliances for VM Storage

Virtualization storage needs to provide the capacity, IOPS, and latencies demanded by the applications. TrueNAS provides the technologies to meet these objectives with a total cost that is a fraction of traditional storage.

Open Source software changes the economics of the storage business and gives power back to users. Storage capacity can be scaled economically and independently of the compute capacity. With TrueNAS unified storage, the same systems can support block, file, and object storage requirements on a unified ZFS back-end that provides high performance compression, snapshots, and clones. TrueNAS arrays can also be configured as all-flash or hybrid (disk+flash) to meet the needs of the application.

TrueNAS All-Flash systems start at less than $20,000 and scale to a TrueNAS M50 with up to 1600TB of capacity and 800K IOPS. For the first time, user pricing has broken below the $1 per GB barrier at a HA system level, without having to factor in deduplication and compression ratios. A typical VM may use 50GB of storage. The cost per IOPS of All-Flash systems is up to 80% lower than Hybrid systems.

TrueNAS Hybrid systems scale to capacities of 10PB or more. Through the use of smart caching technologies such as NVDIMM and NVME, very good performance can be achieved with enterprise-grade HDDs. The cost per GB of Hybrid systems is up to 80% lower than All-Flash systems when using larger drives.

Higher capacity TrueNAS Hybrid systems can also be used as backup appliances for virtualization solutions. TrueNAS All-Flash solutions are often used as primary storage for performance-critical VM infrastructures.

With TrueNAS, you can choose both All-Flash and Hybrid. Separate systems can be used in large scale deployments. In smaller scale deployments, a single system can have both an All-Flash pool and a Hybrid pool.

The Asigra TrueNAS integrated backup appliances were recently selected as the Gold recipient in Storage Magazine and SearchStorage’s 2018 Products of the Year in the backup and disaster recovery hardware category. This product uniquely integrates Asigra Backup functionality, including global deduplication and ransomware prevention, into standard TrueNAS platforms.

“Private Clouds and Virtualization are important use-cases that have been fueling the growth of TrueNAS. The integration of the best performing hardware and enterprise software enhancements, along with our Open Source software, delivers unrivaled value and performance in a uniquely powerful and versatile storage solution.”

– Brett Davis, iXsystems Executive Vice President

About iXsystems

Through decades of expertise in system design and development of Open Source software (FreeNAS, FreeBSD, OpenZFS and TrueOS), iXsystems has become an innovation leader in a global marketplace that relies on Open Source solutions, high availability storage and servers, technology partnerships, and expert support. Since its founding in 2002, thousands of companies, universities, and government organizations have come to rely on iXsystems’ enterprise servers, TrueNAS Unified Storage, and consultative approach to building IT infrastructure and Private Clouds with Open Source economics. Millions of tech-savvy users also download and deploy our Open Source software each year. More information can be found at www.iXsystems.com.

Contact Information

Denise Ebery

Director of Public Relations

denise@iXsystems.com

