Chengdu Commodity Exchange Announces the Future Availability of Trading New Aluminium Chinese Premium Futures

CHENGDU, JINJIANG, CHINA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CGCEX , an ideal trading destination for investors, traders and companies looking to invest, hedge or speculate by tapping into large pools of local, global and institutional investor capital, today announced that the first Aluminium Chinese Premium Responsibility-Paid (Metal Statement) futures contracts will be traded with the first day of next month. The company approximates that in the first day a total of roughly 100 futures contracts will be traded, equaling almost 3,000 metric tons."We are pleased to see early interest for our Aluminium Chinese Premium Responsibility-Paid (Metal Statement) contract, as many traders and investors sent their requests to trade this contract on " said Ma Zemin, CGCEX Executive Director of Metals Products. "Our new Aluminium Chinese Premium Responsibility-Paid (Metal Statement) Futures contract responds to commercial customer demands for a solution to manage their premium price risk and complements our existing suite of aluminium risk management tools.""The Aluminium Chinese Premium Responsibility-Paid (Metal Statement) Futures contract was the missing building block in the Premium markets," said Xia Shezeng, Head of Metals Trading. "We see it as an important tool to diversify our sources of liquidity in a market that was mostly OTC and dominated by a small number of players. We applaud CGCEX for being first to market this new contract and are pleased to be in a position to facilitate its launch."The Aluminium Chinese Premium Responsibility-Paid (Metal Statement) Futures are 25 metric tons in size and are financially settled against the Metal Statement assessment of duty-paid aluminium spot price transactions in People’s Republic of China. The contract is listed with and subject to the rules and regulations of CGCEX.About Chengdu Commodity Exchange (CGCEX)CGCEX is the premier exchange in Asia, based in People’s Republic of China where it is operating as a market place for trading commodities and futures products. CGCEX is an ideal trading destination for investors, traders and companies looking to invest, hedge or speculate by tapping into large pools of local, global and institutional investor capital. Being one of the Asia’s leading exchange it is renowned because of dealing in an extensive range of products. From corporations to the individual and from the institutions to governmental agencies, the exchange believes that providing a sustainable investment opportunity to their clientele will help in building a healthy market.



