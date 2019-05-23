The Lead Agency Becomes Shareholder of Insurance News

B2B Marketing Company, The Lead Agency has taken up a significant shareholding in Insurance News Pty Ltd.

Insurance Marketing...needs the capability and skill to distil complex products and services into consumable content, as well as form competent strategies that will help you retain customers.” — Andrew Silcox

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lead Agency is a specialist B2B marketing agency with expertise in B2B digital marketing strategy, content marketing, digital lead generation, lead nurturing and marketing automation. We are focused on helping our clients grow their business and have considerable experience in doing just that for businesses across the insurance industry. We’ve worked in the Insurance sector for more than 15 years, and in that time have helped a range of businesses, including Insurance Brokerages, Underwriters, Online Insurance providers, Authorised Representative Networks and Insurers.Founder and MD of The Lead Agency, Andrew Silcox, was the group marketing manager of major brokerage OAMPS before it was acquired by Wesfarmers. He has since retained an interest in the insurance industry and has continued to work on campaigns for businesses across the sector. Mr Silcox says “ Insurance Marketing is distinctive from any other style of B2B Marketing. It needs the capability and skill to distil complex products and services into consumable content, as well as form competent strategies that will help you retain customers.”Andrew draws on over 20 years experience in marketing and communications. As an experienced marketing consultant, he specialises in strategic marketing, lead generation, marketing automation and branding for a range of businesses within the insurance sector. His passion for the industry was the catalyst to become Executive Director of Insurance News in 2019.Mr Silcox says Insurance News “has a stellar reputation in the general insurance industry. With its focus on quality journalism and a passion for the industry, it is the clear leader for industry insight and in-depth commentary.“With such a strong foundation, I believe there is huge potential to grow with this ever-evolving industry.Insurance News Publisher and MD Terry McMullan says the two companies will operate separately, “but The Lead Agency’s expertise compliments our own and provides opportunities to expand the range and effectiveness of our services”.Mr McMullan, who has retained his majority shareholding in Insurance News, says the company “is looking forward to working with The Lead Agency to champion our industry while also embracing new approaches to information and news”.This is an opportunity that has already seen great success; success that both parties expect to continue long-term as they set out their strategic plans for the new financial year.



