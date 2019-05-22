THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, MAY 23, 2019
Complete Consideration of H.R. 1994 – Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means)
The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means.
Additional Legislation Related to the Disaster Supplemental is Possible
