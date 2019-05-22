There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 155,489 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, MAY 23, 2019

One Minutes (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1994Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act of 2019 (Rep. Neal – Ways and Means)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Ways and Means.

Additional Legislation Related to the Disaster Supplemental is Possible

