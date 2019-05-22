Hoyer Discusses White House Meeting on MSNBC's "Meet the Press Daily"

“It was a sad day because what the President of the United States said: I will not do the people's business if you continue to exercise your oversight authority… It is our constitutional responsibility to pursue the facts.”

“We're going to continue to do our duty. We're going to continue to have oversight hearings. We're going to continue to ask for documentation and for the testimony of witnesses that we believe are relevant, in particular, to the Russia investigation. The fact that Russia may have cooperated with, worked with, had information from individuals in our country to undermine our democracy is a critically important issue, and we intend to continue to look into that and get to the bottom of it. We also are going to go where the facts lead us. That's our responsibility. That's our duty.”

“We're going to pass legislation that [keeps government open and addresses the debt limit]… I don't know about… infrastructure because we need the cooperation and leadership of the President of the United States. I said that at the White House a few weeks ago. The President’s response was, ‘Steny, I agree with you. I need to do that.’ The expectation is this is what this meeting would have been about. There's no reason why this meeting couldn't go forward. We agreed we need infrastructure for today, for tomorrow, for the competitiveness of our people, and the creation of jobs for our people. We're going to move ahead on doing our appropriation bills. We're going to move ahead on making sure we do the responsible thing, and hopefully the Senate and the President will help and cooperate, not for us, not for us, not for Democrats, but for the American people. After all, he represents the American people, as we do and he's acting on their behalf in infrastructure or other matters. The budget and debt limit is his responsibility and ours.”