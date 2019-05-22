Issued by Appliances Connection

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases

Now you can get 5% back on your Appliances Connection purchases of $999.00 or more with our credit card using 6 months special financing.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is always looking for opportunities for you to save - competitive pricing, closeout deals, brand-specific rebates, holiday sales, and so much more. Now we’re giving you the chance to have more control over your discounts. You’ll be able to get back 5% on almost all your big-ticket Appliances Connection purchases anytime you want.

Here’s how it works. Get an Appliances Connection credit card*. Make a purchase of $999.00 or more with this proprietary credit card using 6 months special financing. You’ll then be sent an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase**. It’s that simple. Get ready for summer with a Napoleon PRO Series 77-inch propane grill for $2,999.00*** and you’ll receive an Appliances Connection gift card in the amount of $149.95. Up your laundry game with a top-tier laundry pair from Miele for $3,898.00*** and you’ll receive an Appliances Connection gift card in the amount of $194.90. Build a luxury kitchen with a Fisher& Paykel appliance set for $23,074.00*** and you’ll receive an Appliances Connection gift card in the amount of $1,153.70. You get the picture.

You’ll also get the usual perks associated with the Appliances Connection credit card. You won’t be required to pay an annual fee. We’ll deliver orders of $99.00 and above for free to most locations. Special financing offers are available under certain circumstances. Bundle all of this with getting back an Appliances Connection in the value of 5% of your purchase on orders of $999.00 or above using 6 months special financing, you’ve every reason to be shopping with an Appliances Connection gift card. Apply now.

*Subject to credit approval.
**Less any taxes and shipping fees incurred. Please allow 8 - 10 weeks for receipt of gift card.
***Estimated prices.

Michael Vivar
Appliances Connection
+1 800-299-9470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Michael Vivar
Appliances Connection
+1 800-299-9470
Share This Story
Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases: Napoleon Grill

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases: Napoleon Grill

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases: Miele Laundry Pair

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases: Miele Laundry Pair

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases: Fisher & Paykel Kitchen Appliance Set

Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases: Fisher & Paykel Kitchen Appliance Set

Company Details
Appliances Connection
1870 Bath Ave
Brooklyn
11214 , New York
United States
8002999470
Visit Newsroom
About

In the market for luxury appliances? Look no further than Appliances Connection. In operation for two decades, we’ve become the most trusted name for the finest brands including Bertazzoni, La Cornue, Blue Star, SMEG, Monogram, Dacor, Miele, and Sub-Zero/Wolf. We offer a full array of premium ranges, cooktops, refrigerators, wine stations, wall ovens, and so much more. With Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting the best in luxe appliances. You’ll also receive unparalleled service from our expert and experienced sales and delivery teams, from browsing to delivery. Our customer support staff is also there to help you with any issues you may have for the life of the appliance. Appliances Connection is guaranteed to deliver the top-tier appliances and shopping experience you deserve.

Appliances Connection

More From This Author
Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases
Get Ready for Outdoor Grilling at the Appliances Connection 2019 Memorial Day Sale
Announcing Appliances Connection’s Earth Day Sale 2019
View All Stories From This Author