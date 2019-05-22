Get 5% Back on Your Appliances Connection Purchases

Now you can get 5% back on your Appliances Connection purchases of $999.00 or more with our credit card using 6 months special financing.

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection is always looking for opportunities for you to save - competitive pricing, closeout deals, brand-specific rebates, holiday sales, and so much more. Now we’re giving you the chance to have more control over your discounts. You’ll be able to get back 5% on almost all your big-ticket Appliances Connection purchases anytime you want.

Here’s how it works. Get an Appliances Connection credit card*. Make a purchase of $999.00 or more with this proprietary credit card using 6 months special financing. You’ll then be sent an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase**. It’s that simple. Get ready for summer with a Napoleon PRO Series 77-inch propane grill for $2,999.00*** and you’ll receive an Appliances Connection gift card in the amount of $149.95. Up your laundry game with a top-tier laundry pair from Miele for $3,898.00*** and you’ll receive an Appliances Connection gift card in the amount of $194.90. Build a luxury kitchen with a Fisher& Paykel appliance set for $23,074.00*** and you’ll receive an Appliances Connection gift card in the amount of $1,153.70. You get the picture.

You’ll also get the usual perks associated with the Appliances Connection credit card. You won’t be required to pay an annual fee. We’ll deliver orders of $99.00 and above for free to most locations. Special financing offers are available under certain circumstances. Bundle all of this with getting back an Appliances Connection in the value of 5% of your purchase on orders of $999.00 or above using 6 months special financing, you’ve every reason to be shopping with an Appliances Connection gift card. Apply now.

*Subject to credit approval.

**Less any taxes and shipping fees incurred. Please allow 8 - 10 weeks for receipt of gift card.

***Estimated prices.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.