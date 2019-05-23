Kathy McArthur Named One of Georgia’s Top 10 Lawyers for 2019

Attorney Kathy McArthur

In the interview, Kathy explains the struggles of being a female attorney in the ‘80s, a time when such a career wasn’t easy for women.

MACON, GEORGIA, USA , May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathy McArthur, a personal injury lawyer and founder of McArthur Law Firm, has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Lawyers for 2019 by Super Lawyers.Kathy McArthur explained why she feels she was chosen and how proud she is as an attorney in an online interview with AskTheLawyers.com™. She was it was an incredible honor, especially considering that there are over 40,000 lawyers in the state.She went into detail about the struggles of being a female attorney in the ‘80s, a time when such a career wasn’t easy for women. She said her male colleagues resented her, and doubted her talents as an attorney. Choosing to work in personal injury law allowed her to maintain a passion and drive in serving clients who have been truly wronged. She explained how she continues the fight for injured victims seeking compensation and justice after a horrible injury or death.In the interview, she gave insight as to what it takes to be a great attorney, encompassing 40 years of experience and also detailing what keeps her going after a long and successful career. She separates herself from the pack by specifying some of the key components of success for her law firm. She said that there is a big difference between a trial lawyer and an attorney who has never seen the inside of a courtroom.While Super Lawyers granted her the honor and prestige, McArthur stressed that the award belongs to everyone at her firm.“This is a tribute to my entire team of my office,” she said. “One person can’t do what we do, it’s a full team effort, so I take it as: I’ve got the top 10 team of people in the state of Georgia.”Kathy McArthur is a personal injury lawyer four decades of experience representing victims of negligence. She is board certified in civil trial advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. She primarily focuses her practice on personal injury and wrongful death resulting from car and truck crashes as well as medical malpractice.Contact Kathy McArthur by calling 888-511-3130.

