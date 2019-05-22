Cohen & Grigsby Attorneys Recognized by 2019 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers®

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business law firm Cohen & Grigsby is pleased to announce that 21 of the firm’s attorneys were selected to the 2019 list of Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Pennsylvania Rising Stars.

Attorneys in the following practice areas were recognized as 2019 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers:

• Business Litigation: Larry K. Elliott, Robert M. Linn

• Creditor Debtor Rights: William E. Kelleher, Jr., Thomas D. Maxson

• Employment & Labor: Ronald J. Andrykovitch, James B. Brown, Robert B. Cottington, Robert F. Prorok

• Estate & Probate: Mario Santilli, Jr., Jonathan M. Schmerling

• Insurance Coverage: Andrew M. Roman

• Land Use/Zoning: Clifford B. Levine, Alice B. Mitinger

• Mergers & Acquisitions: Jack W. Elliott

Additionally, the following attorneys were recognized as 2019 Pennsylvania Rising Stars:

• Business/Corporate: Amanda R. Gerstnecker, Rebeca F. Linz

• Business Litigation: Katie R. Jacobs, Christina Manfredi McKinley, Julie A. Patter

• Employment & Labor: Carsen N. Ruperto

• Estate & Probate: Melissa L. Dougherty

Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations. The Rising Stars list is developed using the same patented multiphase selection process used for the Super Lawyers list, except a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

The attorneys will be recognized in Super Lawyers Magazine and Philadelphia Magazine. Selected attorneys will also appear in Pittsburgh Magazine.

For more information about Cohen & Grigsby, please visit cohenlaw.com.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.



