GlobalSim Partners with duisport on Simulator Project

duisport Simulator Project

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Salt Lake City, UT, USA – GlobalSim, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has recently signed an agreement with Duisburger Hafen AG (duisport) in Duisburg, Germany to build and install a custom Full Mission crane simulator. The simulator will be used to train operators on tri-modal crane operations as containers move from barge, rail and truck.“We’re pleased to be working with duisport on this project.” remarks Brad Ball, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at GlobalSim, Inc. “The new duisport system will represent the first intermodal crane simulator on our 5th generation platform. It incorporates some unique customizations as requested by duisport. The end product will be loaded with technology and features that will help their training operations for many years to come.”The system features 7 flat-panel 4k displays that are built upon a proprietary 3 DOF motion base. Trainees will feel the entire simulator move and shift in a realistic manner just as the actual equipment moves when operating a real crane. The system also features an instructor control station that allows operators to practice unlimited scenarios – including difficult weather environments and other emergency situations – which cannot easily be practiced on the real equipment. While using the simulator, trainees will operate virtual cranes in a virtual environment that have been modeled after the real-life equipment and scenery in Duisburg.Prof. Dipl.-lng. Thomas Schlipköther, COO/CTO of Duisburger Hafen AG remarks “We’ve done quite a lot of research all over the world to find a partner for our simulator and we’re happy that (with the help of CSX) we got in touch with GlobalSim. Their products fulfil the requirements arising from the intermodal transport sector.”About GlobalSim: GlobalSim, Inc. is an employee owned company that develops training simulators for a variety of industries, including ports, construction, and the military. GlobalSim simulators for port cranes can be found on 5 continents and the company builds, supports and maintains these simulators through its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. www.GlobalSim.com About duisport: The Port of Duisburg is the world’s largest inland port and the leading logistics hub in Central Europe. It is located in the heart of Europe’s largest consumer market with more than 30 million consumers over a radius of 150 kilometers. 20,000 ships and 25,000 trains are processed per year. www.duisport.de



