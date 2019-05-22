/EIN News/ -- Dublin, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Web Security Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The web security market is growing faster than was foreseen just a couple of years ago. In 2018, the market grew 11.9% to $2.64 billion. 2018 will grow 12.1% to $2.96 billion. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for 2018 to 2023 is set to reach 9.6%.

Global Web Security Market Forecast to 2023 is a report which analyzes the global market for Web security. Web security is a network-based software system that protects web users against web-based malware and targeted cyber attacks. Email is still the number one threat vector. Web usage is second to email as the major threat vector for cyber attacks. It is the hacker favorite for Command and Control. In the last few years the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. Web-based threats have become big business targeting specific verticals as well as individuals within organizations.

In particular, there has been an increase in sophisticated and highly targeted web based attacks. Many attacks use social engineering techniques. The threat landscape is constantly changing. There is the continued prevalence of advanced and targeted threats along with the growth of malware. Incidences of attacks targeting web browsers and web-based email are increasing. Attacks have become more sophisticated, aimed at high profile targets. The most significant trend in the web security market is the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud.



The cloud is driving new web security strategies. Enterprises are interested in transitioning to cloud-delivered security to reduce cost/complexity, simplify security for mobile users, and adopt new capabilities. Adoption of Office 365 is a key factor. Migration to cloud-based services moves the service outside of an organization's security perimeter and potentially opens the organization up to more frequent and easier cyber-attacks. IoT introduces new entry points for hackers. The number of connected devices is increasing every year. These devices have different operating systems, networking protocols, and vulnerabilities. IoT devices which form part of business processes driven by cloud apps, or gather data that might be sensitive to the organization need to be secured from external threats.

Continued growth of mobile devices, BYOD and IoT will drive increasing web traffic. Organizations are looking for integrated solutions that enable them to consolidate vendors and increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger, comprehensive security. In such a competitive environment, web security vendors need to differentiate. The report analyzes the web security market geographically, by size of business segment and vertical markets. Vendor market shares and competitive analysis are presented.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements

Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective

Introduction to the Research

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Market Overview - Web Security

Market Overview - Impact of the Cloud

Market Overview - Impact of Social Media

Market Overview - Impact of IoT

Market Overview - Web Security Functions and Features

Market Overview - Why is Web Security Important?

Market Overview - Mergers and Acquisition

Market Overview - Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Overview - Distribution Channels

3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints - Total Web Security Market

Drivers

Restraints

Drivers Explained

Driver Explained - A Perennial Shortage in InfoSec Talent

Restraints Explained

4. Trends and Predictions for the Web Security Market

Macro Trends Impact for Web Security

Macro Trend Discussion - Migration to the Cloud

Macro Trend Discussion - IoT Growth Adds More Endpoints and New Entry Points

Macro Trend Discussion - Integrated Solutions will Lead to Vendor Consolidation

Macro Trend Discussion - Web Security Vendors Continue to Innovate to Counter Threat Evolution

5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Web Security Market

Forecast Assumptions

Total Web Security Market - Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report

Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report - Revenues

Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report - Growth Rates

Total Web Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Regional Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Web Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Market Verticals

Web Security Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Web Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment

Business Segment Revenue Forecast Discussion

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Web Security Market

Competitive Analysis, Total Web Security Market - Market Share

Total Web Security Market - Market Shares 2017 versus 2018

Competitive Analysis - Market Shares, 2017 v 2018

Total Web Security Market - Market Shares Gains 2018

Competitive Analysis - Market Share Gains 2018

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Web Security Market - Market Engineering Measurements

Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants - 2018

Regional Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants

Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants - 2018

Business Segment Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants

Total Web Security Market - Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants - 2018

Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in Web Security

8. Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments Breakdown

9. Midsize Segment Breakdown

10. Large Business Segment Breakdown

11. Enterprise Segment Breakdown

12. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown

13. North America Breakdown

14. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown

15. Asia-Pacific Breakdown

16. Latin America Breakdown

17. The Last Word

18. Company Profiles



Barracuda Networks

Check Point

Cisco

ContentKeeper Technologies

FireEye

Forcepoint

iboss

McAfee

Sangfor

Sophos

Symantec

Zscaler

