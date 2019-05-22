Global Web Security Market Forecast to 2023
The web security market is growing faster than was foreseen just a couple of years ago. In 2018, the market grew 11.9% to $2.64 billion. 2018 will grow 12.1% to $2.96 billion. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for 2018 to 2023 is set to reach 9.6%.
Global Web Security Market Forecast to 2023 is a report which analyzes the global market for Web security. Web security is a network-based software system that protects web users against web-based malware and targeted cyber attacks. Email is still the number one threat vector. Web usage is second to email as the major threat vector for cyber attacks. It is the hacker favorite for Command and Control. In the last few years the complexity and volume of threats have increased significantly. Web-based threats have become big business targeting specific verticals as well as individuals within organizations.
In particular, there has been an increase in sophisticated and highly targeted web based attacks. Many attacks use social engineering techniques. The threat landscape is constantly changing. There is the continued prevalence of advanced and targeted threats along with the growth of malware. Incidences of attacks targeting web browsers and web-based email are increasing. Attacks have become more sophisticated, aimed at high profile targets. The most significant trend in the web security market is the acceleration of organizations migrating to the cloud.
The cloud is driving new web security strategies. Enterprises are interested in transitioning to cloud-delivered security to reduce cost/complexity, simplify security for mobile users, and adopt new capabilities. Adoption of Office 365 is a key factor. Migration to cloud-based services moves the service outside of an organization's security perimeter and potentially opens the organization up to more frequent and easier cyber-attacks. IoT introduces new entry points for hackers. The number of connected devices is increasing every year. These devices have different operating systems, networking protocols, and vulnerabilities. IoT devices which form part of business processes driven by cloud apps, or gather data that might be sensitive to the organization need to be secured from external threats.
Continued growth of mobile devices, BYOD and IoT will drive increasing web traffic. Organizations are looking for integrated solutions that enable them to consolidate vendors and increase operational efficiencies while gaining stronger, comprehensive security. In such a competitive environment, web security vendors need to differentiate. The report analyzes the web security market geographically, by size of business segment and vertical markets. Vendor market shares and competitive analysis are presented.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Market Engineering Measurements
- Executive Summary - CEO's Perspective
- Introduction to the Research
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Market Overview - Web Security
- Market Overview - Impact of the Cloud
- Market Overview - Impact of Social Media
- Market Overview - Impact of IoT
- Market Overview - Web Security Functions and Features
- Market Overview - Why is Web Security Important?
- Market Overview - Mergers and Acquisition
- Market Overview - Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Market Overview - Distribution Channels
3. External Challenges: Drivers and Restraints - Total Web Security Market
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Drivers Explained
- Driver Explained - A Perennial Shortage in InfoSec Talent
- Restraints Explained
4. Trends and Predictions for the Web Security Market
- Macro Trends Impact for Web Security
- Macro Trend Discussion - Migration to the Cloud
- Macro Trend Discussion - IoT Growth Adds More Endpoints and New Entry Points
- Macro Trend Discussion - Integrated Solutions will Lead to Vendor Consolidation
- Macro Trend Discussion - Web Security Vendors Continue to Innovate to Counter Threat Evolution
5. Forecasts and Trends - Total Web Security Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Web Security Market - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report - Revenues
- Revenue Forecast Comparison with Prior Report - Growth Rates
- Total Web Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Regional Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Web Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Market Verticals
- Web Security Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Web Security Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Business Segment
- Business Segment Revenue Forecast Discussion
6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Web Security Market
- Competitive Analysis, Total Web Security Market - Market Share
- Total Web Security Market - Market Shares 2017 versus 2018
- Competitive Analysis - Market Shares, 2017 v 2018
- Total Web Security Market - Market Shares Gains 2018
- Competitive Analysis - Market Share Gains 2018
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Web Security Market - Market Engineering Measurements
- Regional Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants - 2018
- Regional Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants
- Business Segment Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants - 2018
- Business Segment Revenue Discussion - Major Market Participants
- Total Web Security Market - Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Vertical Market Distribution of Revenue of the Major Market Participants - 2018
- Vertical Market Revenue Forecast Discussion
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth in Web Security
8. Consumer/SOHO and SMB Segments Breakdown
9. Midsize Segment Breakdown
10. Large Business Segment Breakdown
11. Enterprise Segment Breakdown
12. Large Enterprise Segment Breakdown
13. North America Breakdown
14. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Breakdown
15. Asia-Pacific Breakdown
16. Latin America Breakdown
17. The Last Word
18. Company Profiles
- Barracuda Networks
- Check Point
- Cisco
- ContentKeeper Technologies
- FireEye
- Forcepoint
- iboss
- McAfee
- Sangfor
- Sophos
- Symantec
- Zscaler
