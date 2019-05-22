Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices Hosts Workshop at Touro College

Mrs. Dina Ezagui, MS, CCC-SLP / TSHH Workshop: Participants Workshop: Participants

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, May 21, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices hosted a free workshop at Touro College in Manhattan. Sponsored by the New York City Council, the workshop was one of many held throughout the year by Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices, a NYC-based model school and center for children with autism and related conditions.Titled “The Basics of Pediatric Oral Motor and Feeding Therapy,” the workshop was presented by Mrs. Dina Ezagui, MS, CCC-SLP / TSHH, a speech therapist from Brooklyn with over ten years experience working with children with autism. Mrs. Ezagui shared insights into various oral motor techniques, as well as feeding therapy exercises for the pediatric population.Attendees asked questions about how to improve their own work in childcare, and shared their experiences. One participant asked Mrs. Ezagui about feeding techniques for young children on the autistic spectrum with dairy allergies, and others who won’t (or can’t) use utensils to eat.“I would just use a spoon with some type of play interaction,” Mrs. Ezagui suggested. “Figure out an activity that he could do that is functional for him, that is positive and focused for him, that he could just play.”In her informative PowerPoint presentation, Mrs. Ezagui also discussed a number of relevant topics, including feeding problems, medical and nutritional influences on feeding, oral motor patterns, and sensory-motor influences on feeding.On June 4, Shema Kolainu – Hear Our Voices will hold its final workshop of the year, also at Touro College. The workshop will be presented by Professor Meira Orentlicher (Associate Chairperson of Research and Scholarship Occupational Therapy Department at Touro).-----------Shema Kolainu - Hear Our Voices founded by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, offers a broad spectrum of evidence-based education and therapeutic programs to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder , (ASD) and related disabilities in a warm and nurturing environment. A nonpublic, nonprofit, multi-cultural school, we provide quality treatment, education, professional training and mentoring.This past year the workshops were attended by hundreds of people and have proven to be very successful. SKHOV thanks the New York City Council for making this possible by providing the necessary funds for this program.To learn more:Media contact:Malwina Buldys, mbuldys@skhov.org



