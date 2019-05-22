AFPM Statement on EPA’s Plan to Modify Cost-Benefit Analysis of Its Rules

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chet Thompson, president and CEO of the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), today released the following statement in response to the Environmental Protection Agency’s efforts to modify how it approaches cost-benefit evaluations of its environmental rules:

“We applaud EPA’s move to update how it approaches cost-benefit analyses for its regulations. These efforts will create a more consistent and transparent process for evaluating the costs and benefits of EPA rules and will ultimately lead to better regulations. Furthermore EPA’s intention to update the cost-benefit approach for each individual media – air, water, chemicals, and waste – will avoid a one-size-fits-all approach and ensure the most appropriate and accurate analysis for each decision.”







About AFPM

The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) is a national trade association representing more than 400 companies that encompass virtually all U.S. refining and petrochemical manufacturing capacity.

