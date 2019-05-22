Vintra Integrates with Genetec to Enable AI-Powered Video Analytics within Security Center Platform

Vintra Genetec Integration Image 1 Vintra Genetec Integration Example 1 Vintra Genetec Integration Example 2

Genetec customers can now benefit from FulcrumAI, Vintra’s deep learning video analytics solution to deliver real-time, total-environment intelligence

We’re excited to be working with Genetec to bring deep learning, neural network-based analytics that provide proactive prevention, increased situational awareness and post-event video forensics” — Patrick Vermont, Director of Product

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vintra , an industry-leading maker of video analytics powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, announces an integration with Genetec Inc. (Genetec), unified security, public safety, operations and business intelligence solutions. Genetec customers can now benefit from FulcrumAI, Vintra’s deep learning video analytics solution integrated with Genetec™ Security Center to deliver real-time, total-environment intelligence from any camera source, fixed or mobile.Vintra has built its proprietary deep learning-powered video analytic solution, FulcrumAI, from the ground up, and has optimized its machine learning models to take advantage of the latest GPU hardware and acceleration techniques. The company’s solution can now be easily deployed to augment the majority of enterprise-grade security, safety, and productivity needs and scenarios. The full power of FulcrumAI is now available as an SDK integration with Security Center. As cameras continue to get smaller, better, and more cost effective and surveillance goes mobile through the deployment of drones, dashcams and bodycams, organizations today are faced with an overwhelming amount of video data. FulcrumAI gives organizations the brain capable of analyzing the burgeoning amount of video data streaming from fixed and mobile cameras, integrated directly into the Genetec Security Center platform.FulcrumAI integrates with Security Center to provide customers with rich analytics functionality as a task from within the familiar Security Center UI. Users can now easily create and activate both real-time rules for objects and face recognition-powered block lists from a tab within the Genetec software. Alarms and alerts generated by real-time rules are received in Security Desk’s Alarm Monitoring task. They are handled, identically, alongside any other alarms received by the system. Users can quickly search massive amounts of video from fixed cameras, PTZs, body cameras, drones, dash cameras, and mobile phones. Additionally, users can search for and set alarms on a growing list of descriptive attributes of objects such as people and vehicles, and within specific camera zones of interest. Relevant detections can be saved for investigative case reporting purposes.“The integration of Vintra’s FulcrumAI with Security Center can help prevent potentially harmful events from unfolding and know exactly where those might occur, delivering fast and accurate results as well as timely situational awareness,” said Jordan Jaumeau, Director of development partnerships at Genetec Inc. “The integration leverages Genetec™ Security Center UI, allowing Security Center operators to gather intelligence and make decisions using their familiar Genetec environment” added Jaumeau.“We’re excited to be working with Genetec to bring deep learning, neural network-based analytics that provide proactive prevention, increased situational awareness and post-event video forensics to our enterprise, public safety, and transport customers,” said Patrick Vermont, Director of Product at Vintra. “The exciting integration of FulcrumAI and Security Center means measurably better security outcomes, a reduction in operational costs and an increase in employee productivity for forward-looking organizations that are operationalizing AI today.”For more information on Vintra, please visit www.vintra.io or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.For more information on Genetec, please visit www.genetec.com About VintraVintra is a leader in AI-powered video analytics on a mission to create safer communities, companies, and environments through cutting-edge deep learning-enabled solutions. FulcrumAI is Vintra’s video analytics platform, capable of transforming video from any type of camera into actionable, tailored and trusted intelligence. Powerful yet flexible, FulcrumAI can be deployed on-premises to augment human resources by leveraging live video feeds that deliver timely preventative alerts and situational awareness, or in the cloud as a powerful post-event investigation solution. FulcrumAI provides powerful video analytics for private security professionals and public safety officials that can be custom-tuned for any environment. Vintra is backed by venture capital funding, led by Bonfire Ventures and Vertex Ventures, and has headquarters in San Jose, CA with additional offices in Barcelona, Spain. For more information visit www.vintra.io Genetec and the Genetec logo are trademarks of Genetec Inc. and may be registered or pending registration in several jurisdictions. Other trademarks used in this document may be trademarks of the manufacturers or vendors of the respective product.Press Contact:Peter Girard: pgirard@castercomm.com | 401-792-7080Megan Carvalho megan@castercomm.com | 401-792-7080Caster Communications | www.castercomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.