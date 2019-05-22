Auto/Mate Integrates DMS with MacroFile Electronic Document Management System

Auto/Mate Logo

With a document management solution, employees will never have to keep a customer waiting because everything is at their fingertips” — Mike Esposito, president and CEO of Auto/Mate

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Auto/Mate Dealership Systems announced today it has successfully completed all dealership management system (DMS) integrations with MacroFile, Macrosmith's electronic document management system. The integration helps speed auto dealers' transition to a paperless environment, improves productivity and streamlines workflow."The ability to instantly retrieve information allows employees to quickly answer inquiries from partners and customers, increasing productivity and customer satisfaction," said Mike Esposito, President and CEO of Auto/Mate. "With a document management solution, employees will never have to keep a customer waiting because everything is at their fingertips.""This integration provides many benefits to our customers that use Auto/Mate's DMS," said Grier Yartz, President and CEO of Macrosmith. "With our system dealers can rest assured their documents are secure and easily accessible."Macrosmith's online document management solution delivers the following benefits to auto dealers:• Increases productivity and improves customer service• Reduces filing costs associated with folders, filing cabinets and storage fees• Helps regain control of audits and stay in compliance with federal laws• Securely backs up documentsAuto/Mate's integration program, Open/Mate , is based on open standards so that third-party vendors can easily integrate with the DMS. Auto/Mate's open integration program keeps integration costs low for vendors, saving auto dealers money while providing them with more vendor choices.For more information visit www.automate.com or call 877-829-7020.About MacrosmithMacrosmith is a leading provider for online document scanning and storage solutions. With Macrosmith’s MacroFile, dealers can scan and store any type of file, including: deal jackets, parts invoices, repair orders, human resource documents and accounting reports.Macrosmith makes it easy to upload documents, regain control of audits, eliminate filing cabinets and storage boxes, and reduce hand keying and scanning errors. Combined with optical character and barcode recognition, Macrosmith can completely eliminate the need for manual processing of deal jackets and repair orders.Macrosmith has hundreds of clients across the nation, with tens of millions of documents stored in its secure, online repositories. For more information visit www.macrosmith.com About Auto/MateAuto/Mate Dealership Systems is a leading provider of dealership management system software to retail automotive dealerships, typically saving dealers thousands of dollars per month from their current provider. AMPS® is a user-friendly, feature-rich DMS in use by more than 1,500 auto dealers nationwide. Auto/Mate has received multiple consecutive DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Awards.Auto/Mate’s employees have more than 1,200 years of combined experience working in franchised auto dealerships, the foundation of its By Car People, For Car People™ slogan. Auto/Mate is committed to winning its customers’ business each and every month with no long-term contracts and free software upgrades.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.