DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026
Global DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) Market is accounted for $0.69 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $3.08 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period. Rise of IOT platforms, increasing demand for IPAM solutions and expansion of existing DDI solutions & adjacent network services are some of the key factors fuelling the market growth. However, limited mainstream adoption of SDN is hampering the market.
DDI solution (DNS, DHCP and IP address management solution) is an important tool for the business. A key advantage of DDI solutions is the integration of the IP address plan data with the live actual data held in DNS and DHCP servers. It implements the basic weapon for firms to quickly and simply direct the diverse tasks connected with IP address management (IPAM).
By deployment types, Cloud computing is a trend that is expected to impact the industry, due to the rising investments by the players. They are anticipated to enhance the use of virtualized services, which will in turn impact the demand for DDI. Security plays a significant part and is likely to drive the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) deployment over the next decade.
North America accounted for largest market share during the forecast period. Increasing IoT trends in this region has surged the adoption of innovations such as big data, mobility, and cloud. In addition, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a substantial rate owing to the high density of population, proliferation of mobile devices and internet usage in the market in this region.
Some of the key players in the DNS, DHCP, and IPAM (DDI) market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nixu Software, ZOHO Corporation, SolarWinds, Inc., Men & Mice, INVETICO, Infoblox, Inc., Incognito Software Systems, Inc., FusionLayer, EfficientIP, BlueCat Networks, BT Diamond IP, ApplianSys Limited and Alcatel-Lucent.
Services Covered:
• Overlay DDI Service
• Integrated Service
• Managed Service
Deployment Types Covered:
• On-premise
• Cloud
Components Covered:
• Software
• Hardware
Versions Covered:
• IPv6
• IPv4
Applications Covered:
• Virtualization and Cloud
• POS Devices
• IP Telephony
• Mobile Computers
• Wireless Communication Devices
• Network Automation
• Data Center Transformation
• Network Security
• Other Applications
Organization Size Covered:
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
End Users Covered:
• Manufacturing
• Retail
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Education
• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
• Telecom and IT
• Government and Defense
• SMBs
• Other End Users
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
