Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026

Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is accounted for $0.82 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $4.55 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period. Rising power & cooling demand of modern equipments, growing needs for eco-friendly data center solutions and availability of advanced coolants are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, high-maintenance costs associated with the technology and need for specialized infrastructure to employ the technology is hindering the market growth.

Liquid cooling is one of the high-octane and cost-effective cooling technologies offered in the market. This technology has been used in a variety of applications since its inception. With rising need for efficiency and reduction in costs, liquid cooling technology is being employed in data center cooling operations. Liquid cooling solutions are among the primary cooling technologies being used by data centers. Server liquid cooling, liquid immersion cooling systems and computer room air handles are the primary technologies being employed, depending on the necessity of the user.

Support and maintenance service segment is anticipated to have a considerable growth in the market during the forecast period due to the rapid implementation of data center solutions in large enterprises, which involve third party support for protection of coolants and support for the liquid cooling data center infrastructure. North America region is dominating the market during the forecast period owing to technological advancements, increase in data centers and high adoption rate in this region.

Some of the key players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling market are IBM, Green Data Center LLP, Horizon Computing Solutions, Allied Control Ltd., Green Revolution Cooling Inc., Midas Green Technologies, LLC, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Asetek, Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg., Climaveneta, 3M, Submer Technologies, CoolIT Solutions, Data Aire and STULZ.

Products Covered:

• Cooling Tower

• Chiller

• Air Conditioners

• Economizers

• Control system

• Other Components

Services Covered:

• Support, Maintenance and Monitoring

• Design and Consulting

• Installation and Deployment

Data Center Types Covered:

• Enterprise Data Centers

• Large Data Centers

• Small and Medium- Size Data Center

Liquid Cooling Solutions Covered:

• Direct Liquid Cooling

• Indirect Liquid Cooling

Applications Covered:

• Liquid immersion cooling technique

• Chilled water-based cooling technique

End Users Covered:

• Manufacturing

• Energy

• Retail

• Research and Academic

• Healthcare

• Aerospace and Defense

• IT and Telecom

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Government

• Education

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Product

6 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Service

7 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Data Center Type

8 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Liquid Cooling Solution

9 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Application

10 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By End User

11 Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

13 Company Profiling

13.1 IBM

13.2 Green Data Center LLP

13.3 Horizon Computing Solutions

13.4 Allied Control Ltd.

13.5 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

13.6 Midas Green Technologies, LLC

13.7 Schneider Electric SE

13.8 Emerson Electric Co.

13.9 Asetek

13.10 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg.

13.11 Climaveneta

13.12 3M

13.13 Submer Technologies

13.14 CoolIT Solutions

13.15 Data Aire

13.16 STULZ

Continued...

