CareDx to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

BRISBANE, Calif., May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant patients, today announced that Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bell, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in three upcoming conferences.



/EIN News/ -- Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis, MN

Peter Maag and Mike Bell will host investor meetings on Wednesday, May 29th

American Transplant Congress in Boston, MA

CareDx’s leadership team will host two events on Tuesday, June 4th

-- CareDx Lunch Symposium at 1:00-2:15 PM ET at the Grand Ballroom, Sheraton Boston Hotel

-- Press Conference at 4:00-4:30 PM ET at the Independence East Room, Sheraton Boston Hotel

Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

Peter Maag will present on Wednesday, June 5th at 9:00 AM ET

A live audio webcast of the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference will be available online from the investor relations section of the CareDx website at http://investors.caredxinc.com or through the following link http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff118/cdna/ . The webcast replay of the presentation will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live presentation and will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days. Management will be hosting one-on-one meetings for the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and no webcast will be available for this event. CareDx’s events at the American Transplant Congress will not be webcast. For more information or to RSVP for the American Transplant Congress events please contact David Clair at david.clair@icrinc.com .

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value diagnostic solutions for transplant recipients. CareDx offers products along the pre- and post-transplant testing continuum, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

David Clair

Westwicke Partners

646-277-1266

david.clair@icrinc.com



