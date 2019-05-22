Vector Control Global Market Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2026
Global Vector Control market is accounted for $15.27 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $23.64 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Growing figure of Vector borne diseases across the globe, high efficient of accessibility of chemical-based vector control products and technological advancements in vector control products are some of the factors fuelling the market. On the other side, lack of funds in developing countries and moral issues of chemical-based vector control products is hampering the market growth. Vector control is a process of limiting or eradicates the mammals, birds, insects or other arthropods which transmit disease pathogens.
On the basis of Method of Control, Biological control is a component of an integrated pest management strategy. The reduction of pest populations by natural enemies and typically involves an active human role due to the growing concerns on the environmental impact of chemical compounds and increasing number of case study of insecticide resistance among pests.
By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market volume throughout the forecast period due to the climatic conditions and ineffective waste management in the Asia Pacific region are conducive to insect and rodent growth.
Some of the key players are BASF SE, Anticimex Group, Ensystex, Arrow Exterminators, Inc, Bayer AG, Bell Laboratories Inc., Ecolab, FMC Corporation, Massey Services Inc., Rentokil Initial PLC., Rollins Inc., Syngenta AG, and The Terminix International Company Lp.
Vector Types Covered:
• Rodents
• Insects
• Other Vector Types
Method of Controls Covered:
• Biological
• Physical & mechanical
• Chemical
• Other Methods of Control
End-Users Covered:
• Residential
• Commercial & industrial
Regions Covered:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
