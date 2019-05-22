Dunaway Names Nova Albers to Lead Its Human Resources Department

Nova Albers

Dunaway has announced that Nova Albers has been named Human Resources Executive and will lead HR department as Dunaway builds out its infrastructure for growth.

I was attracted to Dunaway by its culture, and the way it values its employees” — Nova Albers

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dunaway announced today that Nova Albers has been named Human Resources Executive and will lead that department as Dunaway continues to build out its infrastructure for growth in the State of Texas.Albers, who was born and raised in nearby Mesquite and graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, said she did not have to think long about her decision to join Dunaway, an opportunity that came about because of the retirement of a long-time company employee.“I was attracted to Dunaway by its culture, and the way it values its employees,” said Albers. “When I visited the company for my first interview, I could feel it. It was a very genuine feeling from those I met with. I wanted to be a part of that.”The feeling was mutual.“Nova is a great fit for our company,” said Tom Galbreath, CEO of Dunaway. “Not only does she embody the culture we are striving to maintain at Dunaway, but she has the requisite experience that it will take to grow the company, while preserving that culture.”Albers joins Dunaway after spending the better part of five years at Exeter Finance, where most recently she was a senior vice president. She also has work experience at GM Financial and Blue Cross Blue Shield Minnesota.In Dunaway, she found an employer that matches her philosophy.“We want team members who are not only happy in the workplace, but also in the field when they are interacting with a client, or a potential client in a business development role,” Albers said. “If an employee leaves us, our goal is to have them speak highly about their experience at Dunaway. These kinds of goals are readily achievable, especially with the culture that is already in place.”About DunawayDunaway is a professional services company that has been delivering exemplary results to its clients for more than 60 years. Its success stems from the priority its professionals place on forging long-term relationships with its clients. Dunaway, with offices in Fort Worth, Austin , Midland, and San Antonio , has cultivated that successful formula by providing the capability of a big firm with the personalized approach of a smaller one.With a staff of 200 employees, Dunaway provides a range of services, including civil engineering, structural engineering, planning and landscape architecture, environmental engineering, surveying, and GIS services.Its goal is to provide clients with the best possible expertise and service as well as commit the resources necessary to ensure the success of each project.



