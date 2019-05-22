IT Spending by Mobile Payment Service Providers Market 2019-2025
Mobile payment generally refers to payment services operated under financial regulation and performed from or via a mobile device. Instead of paying with cash, cheque, or credit cards, a consumer can use a mobile to pay for a wide range of services and digital or hard goods.
Scope of the Report:
Mobile payments are becoming a key instrument for PSPs and other market participants, in order to achieve new growth opportunities, according to the European Payments Council (EPC). The EPC states that “new technology solutions provide a direct improvement to the operations efficiency, ultimately resulting in cost savings and in an increase in business volume”.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Amazon Payments
HP
IBM
MasterCard
Oracle
PayPal
SAP
Accenture
Apple Pay
AT&T
CSC
Fujitsu
Google Pay
Infosys
Samsung
Square
TCS
Verizon
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Card-based payments
Carrier billing
Contactless payments NFC
Inter-bank Transfer
Mobile Wallet
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global IT Spending by Mobile Payment Service Providers status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the IT Spending by Mobile Payment Service Providers development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
