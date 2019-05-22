Internet of Things Security 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends & Segment Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Internet of Things Security Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 - 2025”

Internet of Things Security Market 2019

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of physical devices, vehicles, home appliances, and other items embedded with electronics, software, sensors, actuators, and connectivity which enables these things to connect and exchange data, creating opportunities for more direct integration of the physical world into computer-based systems, resulting in efficiency improvements, economic benefits, and reduced human exertions.

Concerns have been raised that the Internet of things is being developed rapidly without appropriate consideration of the profound security challenges involved and the regulatory changes that might be necessary. Most of the technical security concerns are similar to those of conventional servers, workstations and smartphones, but security challenges unique to the IoT continue to develop, including industrial security controls, hybrid systems, IoT-specific business processes, and end nodes.

In 2018, the global Internet of Things Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Internet of Things Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Internet of Things Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Check Point Security Software Technologies

Cisco Systems

Digicert

GE

Gemalto

Hewlett Packard Development Company

Infineon Technologies

Intel

IBM

NSIDE Secure

PTC

Sophos

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro

Trustwave

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Market segment by Application, split into

Smart Retail

Connected Vehicles

Smart Government and Defense

Connected Healthcare

Consumer Wearables

Connected Logistics

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Continued…..

