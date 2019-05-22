Global Force Sensor Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Force Sensor Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Force sensors are also known as force transducers that converts an input mechanical force into an electrical output signal. It act as a force-sensing resistor in an electric circuit. It has various benefits such as flexibility and ultra-thin sensor construction, which leads to minimal interference in normal action of device and precise response. The global force sensor market will reach 3.12 billion USD by 2025 from 2.16 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.41% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America is dominating the market due to technological advancements and increasing adoption among various applications. Asia – Pacific will also grow at significant rate owing to rising investments.

Drivers vs Constraints

Low manufacturing cost, technological development, growing implementation in the medical devices improvement, high growth of industrial robots and increase in demand for reliable products are the major factors for the growth of the market. On the other hand, underdeveloped aftermarket sales channels and instability in demand across various end users are hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

FUTEK released a new miniature S-Beam load cell, which has a capacity range from 1 to 100 lb. This load cell is designed for line tension and compression applications and has a PT-1000 temperature sensor to monitor temperature changes in the applications as well.

Micro-measurements a brand of VPG Inc., introduced lightweight hybrid sensors for force, pressure, displacement, strain and acceleration measurements within high-volume OEM and test applications.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

…………

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Siemens

9.2. Honeywell

9.3. Tekscan

9.4. Kavlico

9.5. Flintec

9.6. Tecsis

9.7. Vishay Precision

9.8. TE Connectivity

9.9. ATI Industrial Automation

9.10. Futek

9.11. Omron

9.12. Texas Instruments

9.13. Sensata

9.14. NXP Semiconductors

9.15. Kistler

9.16. Others

10. Investment Opportunities

