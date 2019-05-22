Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

New Study On “2019-2024 Desktop Virtualisation Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Desktop Virtualization is a technology where application execution takes place on a remote system which communicates with the local device through LAN, WAN or over internet. The client device can be anything from old modeled desktop to modern smart phones. This technology is used as it increases security, reduces cost and downtime and even in case of mishaps to the client device, the data can be easily retrieved. The global desktop virtualization market is estimated to grow at a rate of 9.83% CAGR from 6.71 billion USD in 2018 to 12.94 billion USD by 2025.

Growth by Region

Asia-pacific region will be the fastest growing market during the forecasted period. After Asia-pacific regions North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East are likely to follow. Asia Pacific regions will account to 45% of total demand

Drivers vs. Constraints

Factors leading to the growth of market are increased digitization of processes, growing need for data security and application, competition in the IT space emphasizing cost cuts. Boosting awareness of the cloud delivered virtual desktops can increase the market size.

Industry Structure and Updates

December 2017- critix system’s XenApp and XenDesktop services were deployed on Oracle Cloud Marketplace to provide a workforce with more security to business apps and data on any device.

December 2017- Huawei launched open lab in Cairo to build information technology communication ecosystem in the Northern Africa, in response to digital transformation.

November 2017-IBM announced the successful testing of a fully integrated Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Si photonics chip for Big data and cloud services

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

…….

8. Global Desktop Virtualisation Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. UK

8.2.2. France

8.2.3. Germany

8.2.4. Italy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Asia Pacific

8.3.1. India

8.3.2. China

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. Australia

8.3.5. Others

Continued….

