Microprinting Manufacturers & Traders Profile In Global Market | Source Technologies, Brady Inc., Huber Group

Global Microprinting Market is accounted for $426.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $795.18 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include development and introduction of innovative products and standards and regulations in the banking sector. However, increasing digitization is restricting market growth.

Microprinting is an anti-counterfeit technique of printing very small text which is not legible for the naked eye unless overblown many folds on a note or item. It is being used in packaging, ID cards, bank checks and other items of value for security purpose. The computer scanner and photocopier machinery cannot view the micro print and thus display it in the form of line or dots.

Based on the end user, the banking & finance has a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand from banking and financial sectors for anti-counterfeit tools and printers for fake prevention. It uses microprinting for various banking documents, including check slips, currency/banknotes, financial or payment cards, ID cards.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading region in the acceptance of microprinting technology. The Asia Pacific is witnessing increased use of microprinting technology-based printers due to the presence of a large number of bank and finance organizations, government agencies, and corporate companies.

Some of the key players in global microprinting market are Source Technologies, Domino Printing Sciences PLC, Hewlett-Packard Company, Saueressig GmbH Co KG, Xerox Corporation, Videojet Technologies, Inc., Brady Inc., Huber Group, Saueressig GmbH Co KG Team NiSCA, Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG, Micro Format Inc., William Frick & Company, Gallas Label & Decal, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Printegra, Matica Technologies AG and Ricoh Company Ltd.

Print Types Covered:

• Double-Sided

• Single-Sided

Types Covered:

• Infrared Ink Marking

• UV Invisible Marking

• Micro-Embossing

• Magnetic Ink

• Special Inks

• Other Types

Patterns Covered:

• Color

• Monochrome

Substrate Types Covered:

• Paper

• Metal

• Plastic

Applications Covered:

• ID Cards

• Labels

• Currency

• Stamps

• Bank Cheques

• Corporate

• Defence

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Healthcare

• Education

• Government

• Banking & Finance

• Consumer Electronics

• Packaging

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Microprinting Market, By Print Type

6 Global Microprinting Market, By Type

7 Global Microprinting Market, By Pattern

8 Global Microprinting Market, By Substrate Type

9 Global Microprinting Market, By Application

10 Global Microprinting Market, By End User

11 Global Microprinting Market, By Geography

12 Key Developments

13 Company Profiling

13.1 Source Technologies

13.2 Domino Printing Sciences PLC

13.3 Hewlett-Packard Company

13.4 Saueressig GmbH Co KG

13.5 Xerox Corporation

13.6 Videojet Technologies, Inc.

13.7 Brady Inc.

13.8 Huber Group

13.9 Saueressig GmbH Co KG

13.10 Team NiSCA

13.11 Diagramm Halbach GmbH & Co. KG

13.12 Micro Format Inc.

13.13 William Frick & Company

13.14 Gallas Label & Decal

13.15 Zebra Technologies Corporation

13.16 Printegra

13.17 Matica Technologies AG

13.18 Ricoh Company Ltd.

Continued...

