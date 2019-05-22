Global Citrus Fruit Coatings 2019 Market Share, Trends, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Citrus Fruit Coatings – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

Fruit coatings restore the natural coating of fruits and protect them from dehydration and post-harvest diseases. Vegetable waxes such as carnauba and animal-based waxes like shellac or beeswax are generally used as coatings on citrus fruits.

The coatings segment accounted for a major share in the post-harvest treatment market for fruits and vegetables. Edible coatings are a necessary requirement for major crops such as apples, tomatoes, and cucumbers. Their usage helps in extending the shelf life, enhancing the appearance, and delaying ripening, which has led to their demand in the post-harvest treatment market for fruits & vegetables. The market growth of fresh fruits & vegetables has also increased the demand for coatings.

Global Citrus Fruit Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Citrus Fruit Coatings.

This report researches the worldwide Citrus Fruit Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Citrus Fruit Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

AgroFresh

Fomesa Fruitech

Pace International

PRODUCTOS CITROSOL

United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL)

XEDA International

Citrus Fruit Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Wax

Shellac

Wax And Shellac

Citrus Fruit Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Domestic

Commercial

Citrus Fruit Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Citrus Fruit Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Citrus Fruit Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Wax

1.4.3 Shellac

1.4.4 Wax And Shellac

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Citrus Fruit Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Domestic

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

……..



8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 AgroFresh

8.1.1 AgroFresh Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Citrus Fruit Coatings

8.1.4 Citrus Fruit Coatings Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Fomesa Fruitech

8.2.1 Fomesa Fruitech Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Citrus Fruit Coatings

8.2.4 Citrus Fruit Coatings Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Pace International

8.3.1 Pace International Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Citrus Fruit Coatings

8.3.4 Citrus Fruit Coatings Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 PRODUCTOS CITROSOL

8.4.1 PRODUCTOS CITROSOL Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Citrus Fruit Coatings

8.4.4 Citrus Fruit Coatings Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL)

8.5.1 United Phosphorus Ltd (UPL) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Citrus Fruit Coatings

8.5.4 Citrus Fruit Coatings Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 XEDA International

8.6.1 XEDA International Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Citrus Fruit Coatings

8.6.4 Citrus Fruit Coatings Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis



Continued…..

