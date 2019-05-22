Softlines Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market - Global Industry Forecast – 2025
Softlines Testing, Inspection, and Certification is conducted to ensure quality & safety of textiles.
In 2018, the global Softlines Testing, Inspection, and Certification market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Softlines Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Softlines Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Intertek Group (UK)
SGS (Switzerland)
Bureau Veritas (France)
TUV-SUD (Germany)
QIMA (China)
Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)
...
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Chemical Testing
Performance Testing
Packaging Testing
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Apparel Industry
Footwear Industry
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Softlines Testing, Inspection, and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Softlines Testing, Inspection, and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
