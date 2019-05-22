Insulated Glass Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market – 2019
Wiseguyreports.Com Adds "IT Spending in Oil and Gas -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Of Top Key Player Free Sample Report Forecast To 2025" To Its Research Database.
Description:
Information technology refers to all the technology used to handle telecommunications, broadcast media, intelligent building management systems, audiovisual processing and transmission systems, and network-based control and monitoring functions. The information revolution and the extraordinary increase in the spread of knowledge has given birth to a new era-one of knowledge and information which affects directly economic, social, cultural and political activities of all regions of the world.
Information Technology (IT) is widely acknowledged to be crucial for efficient operation and management of all industrial systems. The demand for IT services has increased substantially over the years. Oil and gas companies are under pressure to achieve higher returns on their capital assets in a safe and sustainable manner. They need to drive higher asset reliability, productivity and performance while managing growing demands as well as competition for oil reserve access.
This report focuses on the global IT Spending in Oil and Gas status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IT Spending in Oil and Gas development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Dell
IBM
Infosys
SAP
ABB
Alcatel-Lucent
Capgemini
CGI Group
Cisco Systems
CSC
GE Oil and Gas
Hitachi
Huawei Technologies
Indra Sistemas
HCL Technologies
Oracle
Siemens
TCS
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Group IT Spending in Oil and Gas are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Hardware
1.4.3 Software
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Upstream
1.5.3 Midstream
1.5.4 Downstream
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size
2.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players IT Spending in Oil and Gas Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into IT Spending in Oil and Gas Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Dell
12.1.1 Dell Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction
12.1.4 Dell Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Dell Recent Development
12.2 IBM
12.2.1 IBM Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction
12.2.4 IBM Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 IBM Recent Development
12.3 Infosys
12.3.1 Infosys Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction
12.3.4 Infosys Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.4 SAP
12.4.1 SAP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction
12.4.4 SAP Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 SAP Recent Development
12.5 ABB
12.5.1 ABB Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction
12.5.4 ABB Revenue in IT Spending in Oil and Gas Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ABB Recent Development
12.6 Alcatel-Lucent
12.6.1 Alcatel-Lucent Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 IT Spending in Oil and Gas Introduction
Continued …
