Why America Isn't Smiling

Dental Clinic in Costa Rica offers affordable dental care for American patients that can no longer afford quality dental care in the USA.

SAN JOSE, SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 74 million Americans have no dental coverage. In fact, the number of Americans without dental insurance is 4 times greater than those without medical insurance. For more than 182 million Americans, their dental insurance coverage is inadequate to cover their needs. Only 52.9% of adults over 65 have dental coverage. Individuals without dental benefits are more likely to have extractions and dentures and suffer from gum disease. People without dental benefits report higher incidences of other illnesses like heart disease, osteoporosis and diabetes.Those with dental insurance aren’t much better off. Typical dental plans require a 50 percent copay for complicated and expensive procedures like crowns and bridges. If you already have a missing tooth, most dental plans won’t help you. The “missing tooth clause,” disqualifies patients from receiving a replacement tooth if the tooth was missing when you enrolled in the plan. Most dental plans limit coverage to a paltry $1,500 a year. When the average price of a dental implant and crown is more than $6000, these dental plans aren’t much help for the average American.In 2007, when Patrick Goodness, a Wisconsin-based entrepreneur went to a local dentist for a new crown, he was amazed at the exorbitant prices and wondered how the average American could afford to pay for advanced dental care like dental crowns and implants. After a little research, he ran across some online forums that shared the stories of Americans who were traveling out of the country to save money on dental care. Some crossed the border into Mexico from Arizona, Texas and California. Some got on planes to reputable dental destinations like Costa Rica.Ready to take a chance, Goodness moved his family with two small children to Costa Rica and began learning about the dental tourism industry in Costa Rica. A few years later, Goodness opened his namesake dental clinic in Costa Rica: Goodness Dental . His promise was simple: Come to Costa Rica and save money on high quality dental care at an American-owned dental clinic. He did something that no other dental clinic had done before. He guaranteed his dental implants for life, and he put it in writing. Almost immediately, beleaguered Americans, looking for affordable dental care, flocked to Goodness Dental in Escazu, a suburb of the capital city of San Jose.Within one year, his small two chair practice grew into a four chair, 4000 square foot facility with a cutting-edge radiology department, dental lab and lavish reception area with free WIFI and three big screen TVs. “Costa Rica has heaps of average dental clinics,” says Goodness. “My goal was to build a truly great dental clinic that anticipated the needs of our American patients and offered them a highly attentive, patient service-centered experience.”Patients that walk into Goodness Dental are immediately greeted by the receptionist and offered a cup of gourmet coffee, tea, soda or water. Most patients arrive at the clinic, picked up at the airport or their hotel from a member of the Goodness Dental staff, their eyes glazed over with amazement as they step through the door. When I asked Goodness about the most common expression he sees as patients enter the clinic, he beamed and gestured expressively. “They all say the same thing when they arrive. ‘Wow!’ They just can’t believe that dental clinics like this actually exist,” Goodness says.The average age of patients at Goodness Dental is between 40-70, however a larger number of younger patients under 40 has begun to arrive, seeking dental implants and cosmetic dental treatments like crowns and veneers to counter decades of neglect and damage from skipping visits to the dentist in the USA. In fact, only 36 percent of American adults are expected to visit a dentist this year.At Goodness Dental, patients receive a comprehensive treatment plan and pricing estimate from trained patient coordinators before they even purchase their airplane tickets. When patients arrive at the clinic, a full set of digital x-rays and CT scans are taken to help the team of specialists create a final treatment plan that the patient reviews prior to treatment. “The patient has complete understanding of treatment pricing and approves all treatments before we start our work,” says Goodness. “The patient benefits from our complete transparency in pricing, allowing the to budget and save for dental care prior to their arrival. No more guessing or fear about prices.Dental care in Costa Rica is a bargain when compared to U.S. dental rates. A single dental implant can cost as much as $4000 to $6000 in the USA. The same titanium implant is less than $975 in Costa Rica. A porcelain or zirconia dental crown in New York, Chicago or Denver can cost $1500 to $2500. At Goodness Dental in Costa Rica, this same crown can be fabricated and placed by a skilled prosthodontist for around $500. Patients seeking full mouth restorations or popular All on 4 dental implant procedures at companies like Clear Choice can spend upwards of $60,000. This same procedure in Costa Rica is 60% less, with most quotes for this procedure coming in around $25,000. Some clinics perform these procedures for even less, but patients need to be wary of such low-cost clinics, as they often cut corners by using lower quality materials or using general dentists instead of specialists. Working with an American-owned clinic like Goodness Dental in Costa Rica gives patients the security and assurance of a leading, recognized brand with a fully English-speaking staff.Goodness Dental is the number one ranked dental clinic in Costa Rica according to CostaRicaDentalGuide.com . Even more impressive is that Global Clinic Rating , an international accreditation organization, ranks Goodness as one of the top ten dental clinics in the world. “Global Clinic Rating reviews more than 126,000 dental clinics around the world,” says Vladimir Hruda, co-founder of the global medical and dental accreditation organization. “Goodness Dental is one of the top clinics in the world, demonstrating excellence in clinical outcomes, qualitative standards and patient satisfaction.”

