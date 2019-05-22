New Longer Range OPS243 Radar Sensor from OmniPreSense

100m detection range, simple object counting, and FCC modular approval enable traffic monitoring solutions

SAN JOSE, CA, USAB, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OmniPreSense Corporation, an innovative supplier of Short-Range Radar (SRR) sensors, today announces its newest radar sensor for traffic monitoring with detection distances up to 100m (328 feet). The OPS243 provides 4 times the detection range of its predecessor, the OPS242, and includes a unique object counting algorithm. This makes the OPS243 an ideal solution for vehicle and people traffic monitoring in Smart City applications. In addition, the OPS243 will carry full FCC/IC modular certification, lowering system costs and time to market.The OPS243 can see cars and trucks up to 100m away and has a tight 20˚ beam width, allowing it to look farther down two-lane roads, and providing more data points for analysis. OmniPreSense makes use of the additional data, incorporating a simple counting algorithm. Customers can easily implement a traffic monitoring solution to better understand traffic flows in front of the sensor. Armed with this data they can better optimize operations for improved traffic flow, safety, and energy efficiency.Future versions of the OPS243 will provide wireless communication options, simplifying the passing of traffic data to the cloud for further analysis. Power consumption is reduced to as low as 0.1W, enabling battery operation in remote locations. The same simple API found in other OmniPreSense radar sensors is utilized.“Traffic and speeding are an increasing problem for cities resulting in lost time, lower productivity, and lost lives,” stated Rob Frizzell, CEO and co-founder of OmniPreSense. “Smart Cities need better solutions to monitor traffic for more efficient traffic flow and making the roads safer. The OPS243 brings a new level of performance and functionality which allows traffic to monitored everywhere.”Pricing and AvailabilityThe OPS243 is priced at $209 in single unit quantities and will ship in June. The OPS243 can be ordered from the company website at www.omnipresense.com or from its distribution partners, Mouser , RobotShop, and Acroname.Based in San Jose, CA, OmniPreSense provides short range radar for sensing a safer world. OmniPreSense is a Techstars funded company.###Contact Information: Andrea Yun+1-408-273-7815andrea.yun@omnipresense.com



