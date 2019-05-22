Technaxx Enters the U.S. Market; Signs Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

Pascal Pekcan, CEO Technaxx Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx Technaxx Booth

German consumer electronics manufacturer launches three new products in U.S

Entering into this agreement with Ingram Micro helps us gain access to reach and expertise, as well as ensures our business continues to operate with our German passion for precision.” — Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technaxx, a German consumer electronics manufacturer known for offering affordable products such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro Inc., a leading provider of global technology and supply chain services. Under the terms of the new agreement, Ingram Micro will market, sell, and support a significant percentage of Technaxx’s product portfolio in the U.S.The new distribution agreement is one of Techhnaxx’s first steps into increasing its presence in the North American region and is aimed at increasing the company performance amongst the vast and ever-growing network of channel partners in the U.S. The agreement brings three of the latest Technaxx products to market; Technaxx Transmitter with Wireless Charging Function FMT1200BT , Technaxx Car Alarm with Charging Function TX-100 , and Technaxx Mini Hunting Camera TX-117 . All products have just been listed on multiple online retailers such as Amazon and Walmart.Technaxx Car Alarm with Charging Function TX-100TX-100 is a car alarm built to monitor vehicle’s interiors. The alarm comes with PIR motion detection sensor and a 110dB siren. Equipped with 450mAh battery, the car alarm automatically recharges every time the vehicle is operating and comes with six days standby time. The device not only converts the cigarette lighter socket into a security agent, but also serves as a convenient charging station. The product also comes with two USB ports giving consumers extra options to charge phones and tablets. The TX-100 could be controlled with a stylish remote control. The Technaxx TX-100 car alarm was specially developed and patented for use in the USA. The product’s MSRP is $39.99.Technaxx Mini Hunting Camera TX-117TX-117 is a small-sized hunting camera developed to help consumers record and observe wildlife. The camera could also be used to monitor portions of a house such as a backyard or a patio. The camera records in full HD 1080p and is equipped with IR LEDs making it capable of night recording of objects that are within 20 yards. Capturing crisp images of passing wildlife is easy as the device comes equipped with a 12mp camera and has a triggering time of just 0.6 seconds. The device is splash proofed, has a built-in microphone and speaker, and records on a 32gb MicroSD card. The product’s MSRP is $79.99.Technaxx Transmitter with Wireless Charging Function FMT1200BTFMT1200BT is an FM transmitter for audio streaming that brings wireless phone charging to any vehicle. The inductive charging allows consumers to charge capable devices wirelessly while in the car without the need to plug-in cables. The adjustable clamp holder and flexible goose-neck make the product a must-have for anyone who uses regular phone holder in a car. Bringing the option to be used as a hands-free device, the new FMT1200BT is powered by some of the most recent Bluetooth technology and gives consumers the ability to stream through the device within 11 yards. The product’s MSRP is $49.99.“Over the last few years, there’s been significant interest in our products from North America. Entering into this agreement with Ingram Micro helps us gain access to reach and expertise, as well as ensures our business continues to operate with our German passion for precision,” said Pascal Pekcan, CEO of Technaxx. “Since the company inception, we have been building upon this point – to sign a deal with the world’s largest wholesale technology distributor. We are very excited about the future of Technaxx in the region.”To learn more about Technaxx’ latest offerings, visit http://www.technaxx.de/index.php About TechnaxxTechnaxx Deutschland GmbH & Co.KG, also known as Technaxx, is a German manufacturer of affordable consumer electronics products. The company focuses on everyday consumer goods such as car accessories, audio products, video surveillance equipment, smart fitness trackers, smartphone and tablet accessories. Techhnaxx is proud to produce easy-to-use affordable products with an attractive design and high technological quality. The company’s latest line of offerings encompasses more than fifteen years of experience collaborating with carefully selected production facilities. Designed in Germany, company products are sold in tens of countries across the globe. The company was established back in 2003 and is headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany.

