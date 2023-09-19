Atomi E30 Is the New Member of the Atomi Essentials Line of Attractively-Priced Electric Scooters
With this new micro-mobility solution, we are introducing electric scooter fans to competitively-priced electric scooters with 10-inch shock-absorbing pneumatic tires.”NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Atomi, an electric scooter manufacturer and micro-mobility industry expert, announced the release of Atomi E30 today. The electric scooter expert continues to pave the path for the company's essentials series with the launch of the latest Atomi E30 electric scooter. The motorized scooter comes at an attractive price and entry-level features supported by smart technology. Atomi E30 will enable riders to commute effectively on a 10" pneumatic tire scooter without breaking the bank. The electric scooter is equipped with Atomi's signature automatic locking system, and its overall design and features were developed to fulfill the need for flexible, safe, and secure personal transportation.
The new member of Atomi's budget line of electric scooters appears similar to the recently announced Atomi E20 but comes with larger tires and upgraded peak motor power. At 36.5 lbs, the new Atomi E30 is also slightly heavier than its entry-level sibling. The 36V 7.5Ah 280WH battery and 650W brushless motor allow riders to reach an 18.6-mile range on a single charge. The new e-scooter elevates above the competition with its state-of-the-art dual-braking system with a rear disc brake that ensures efficient and safe travel while enjoying top speeds of up to 15 mph.
Riders get a sense of freedom by choosing between three-speed modes, which allow scooting at approximately 3.7, 11, and 15.5 mph. Even though the product is part of Atomi's budget line, it does not compromise safety as the new model has a bright lighting system consisting of a front LED and brake tail lights, helping riders see and be seen in the dark. The new Atomi E30 comes with a large LED display and all the bells and whistles Atomi offers in the Atomi app, including riding records, battery level, app locking, distance, cruise control, and navigation access. The app is available on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store.
"Atomi strives for excellence in every category of the personal transportation space, and the new E30 electric scooter fulfills a small but fairly important gap in our essentials series. With this new micro-mobility solution, we are introducing electric scooter fans to competitively-priced electric scooters with 10-inch shock-absorbing pneumatic tires," said Carol Young, co-founder of Atomi. "Even though the new model comes with an attractive price tag, our unique positioning on the market allows us to build Atomi E30 with some of the finest components on the market."
Atomi E30 will be available in an elegant black color. The micro-mobility expert plans to offer the usual free next-business-day shipping with delivery in 5-8 business days. Atomi will also accept returns on unused scooters within 14 days of delivery and provide an industry-standard 12-month warranty.
Atomi E30's MSRP is $449.00 and is readily available for preorder on Amazon and Atomi's official website. Shipping is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the products planned to arrive in time to satisfy the micro-mobility market demands during the Black Friday season.
More information about Atomi E30 is available at https://atomiscooters.com/.
About Atomi
Atomi’s core team has been shaping the e-scooter industry for over a decade. Their expertise comes from developing kick scooters since 2007. The manufacturer has designed and improved some of the most iconic micro-mobility solutions in the world. Atomi continues the same trend of delivering best-in-class products offered all across the globe.
Atomi E30 Electric Scooter