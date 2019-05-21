Ipro Tech Show Virtual Conference Replay

Simplifying the Process from Discovery to Trial

2019 Ipro Tech Show sessions now available to stream online.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ipro Tech, LLC, a global leader in eDiscovery and Trial software technology, announced today details for the virtual replay of the Ipro Tech Show, its popular annual user conference. The show—held April 29 - May 1, 2019 at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona—provided attendees insights into quality industry knowledge, legal technology futures, productivity drivers, education and training, and highlighted the company’s dedication to simplifying the process from Discovery to Trial.The general session kicked off with Ipro CEO Dean Brown updating the audience regarding Ipro and its vision for the future. An AI panel followed with Kinny Chan (Precision Discovery, LLC), Stephen Goldstein (Squire Patton Boggs, LLP), and William Kellermann (Hanson Bridgett, LLP) discussing artificial intelligence and its impacts on the legal industry. Keynote Speaker, Kevin Surace, futurist and disruptive innovator, wrapped up the general session speaking about the myths and reality surrounding AI, future trends, and how to use AI to future-proof your work.Track sessions were led by industry thought leaders and covered trends and hot topics affecting eDiscovery, including: Tackling Information Governance and Incident Response, and Data Breaches as it applies to eDiscovery. The Sedona Conference also offered CLE credits, product training, and certification.Copies of the videos and presentations can be found below.Ipro - Simplifying the Process from Discovery to Trial.About Ipro Tech, LLCIpro is a global leader in eDiscovery technology used by legal professionals to streamline discovery of electronic data through presentation at trial. Ipro draws upon decades of innovation to deliver high-performance software, services and support, bundled as a solution and deployed the way you want it—Desktop, On-prem or Cloud—significantly reducing the cost and complexity of eDiscovery.Visit www.iprotech.com



