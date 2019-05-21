Hierographics Inc Announces Rename of Their Naughty Avatar App to Bigbadmoji!

Bigbadmoji

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Previously and temporarily rebranded to BadEgo, due what we believe is trademark-bullying from Snap Inc’s Bitmoji (part of their SnapChat smart phone app) over our BADMOJI Trademark Application; plus splitting our branding to firewall between a cleaner version for the ever-increasing demands from Apple’s App store, and considering the original vision of the bad avatar, something became clear: We were giving in to the bullying.

So rather than settling for so much less, working harder to maintain two brands, and most of all, giving in to the bullies - we are renaming it all to BIGBADMOJI. For now.

CEO Andrew Lay explains “Once we finally affirm our rights to the Badmoji mark with the Trademark Trials and Appeal Board, this will make the rebranding to our intended mark, easier; and our back-up plan better, should the small chance occur that we fail to prove our rights. Bigbadmoji is closer to our intended mark, and simply put - says it better than BadEgo ever could.”

And as far as Apple is concerned? Yes, there is a reason our app has been suspiciously missing from the App Store, and we have more to say on that - coming soon!



