New Global Learning and Development (GLAD) Manager joins Embridge Consulting

Tim Adams photo

Embridge Consulting (UK) Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Adams as its new Global Learning and Development (GLAD) Manager.

I am delighted to be working with Embridge, where I can use my experience to enhance an already first class Global Learning and Development service for our many clients.” — Tim Adams - Global Learning and Development Manager

BRISTOL, AVON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Embridge Consulting (UK) Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Adams as its new Global Learning and Development (GLAD) Manager on 8th April 2019. Tim will be based in Temple Meads in our Bristol Training Hub.

Tim is a highly experienced and well regarded learning and development professional with a track record for innovative and creative solutions to achieve lasting, cost-effective results in the people development arena.

Before joining Embridge, Tim, based in Italy and Hungary, had been responsible for the strategy, development and delivery of learning solutions across 80 countries. He has also, more recently, worked on the development of an online MBA induction programme.

The combination of Tim’s experience and his solutions-driven passion for learning makes him an ideal fit for our continued growth in Global Learning and Development.

About Embridge:

Embridge Consulting has grown rapidly into an established Systems Integrator and in 2015 was selected by Unit4 as the 1st Systems Integrator partner for the UK and Ireland.

Our UK Head office is based in Northfleet, Kent with two further offices in Crawley and Bristol and is supported by a 60+ strong team, servicing users worldwide. The Embridge Consulting team has a wealth of knowledge in developing and implementing business information systems, and training end users to maximize investments made. Working across sectors from construction through to charities and public sector – our passionate and dedicated team are ready to support you.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.