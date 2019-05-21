Decmil selects Active Risk Manager to manage enterprise risk across construction and engineering projects

Australian owned construction and engineering company implements Sword GRC’s ARM for risk management, supporting strategic planning and daily operations

ARM is the only ERM solution that addresses the risk management needs of the entire organization. It distributes risk management responsibility, increasing personal engagement across all levels” — Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing, Sword GRC

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sword GRC , a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, has announced that Decmil, the Australian owned construction and engineering company, has selected Active Risk Manager (ARM) for projects across Australia and New Zealand. ARM will be used by business users across Decmil’s organization to manage the lifecycle of all construction and engineering projects. Decmil selected Sword GRC’s ARM to align with its business strategy to develop an ERM solution that addresses the risk management needs of the entire organization, enabling it to identify, analyse and manage risk at all levels.Using ARM, Decmil will manage operational project and program risk and support strategic business planning, mitigating and reporting on risk across the enterprise.Damian Kelliher, Executive Manager - Commercial, Risk and Strategy at Decmil said; “We wanted to implement a simple solution for the identification, analysis and management of all risks, at all levels of the organization, to assist strategic and operational decision making and to identify business opportunities.“As a result of implementing ARM, we expect business benefits including integration of risk within day to day operations and the multi-level escalation of risk. It gives us complete transparency across the business and a single source of the truth, which means reduced errors and time spent managing risk.”Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; “Active Risk Manager (ARM) is the world’s leading Enterprise Risk Management software package. ARM delivers risk-based capability to multiple users across the governance, risk & compliance (GRC) spectrum.“With its robust and unique integrated approach, ARM is the only ERM solution that addresses the risk management needs of the entire organization. It distributes risk management responsibility across the enterprise, increasing personal engagement across all levels of the organization, leading to more accurate and timely risk reporting and more successful risk mitigation.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.