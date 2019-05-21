Gummy Vitamins 2019 Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecasts To 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Gummy Vitamins -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gummy Vitamins Industry

Description

Gummy vitamins are better tasting and easier-to-swallow than multivitamin tablets, but this convenience comes at a significant cost.

This report focuses on Gummy Vitamins volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Gummy Vitamins market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABH Pharma

Aktiv Organic

Boli LLC

Vitakem Nutraceutical

Melrob Group

Bayer AG

Ferrara Candy Company

Gimbal's Gummy Vitamins

Nutra Solutions USA

Makers Nutrition

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Vitamin

Multi-Vitamin

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Chemical

Food

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Gummy Vitamins Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gummy Vitamins

1.2 Gummy Vitamins Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Gummy Vitamins Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single Vitamin

1.2.3 Multi-Vitamin

1.3 Gummy Vitamins Segment by Application

1.3.1 Gummy Vitamins Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Gummy Vitamins Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Gummy Vitamins Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Gummy Vitamins Market Size

1.5.1 Global Gummy Vitamins Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Gummy Vitamins Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Gummy Vitamins Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Gummy Vitamins Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Gummy Vitamins Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Gummy Vitamins Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Gummy Vitamins Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Gummy Vitamins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gummy Vitamins Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Gummy Vitamins Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

....

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gummy Vitamins Business

7.1 ABH Pharma

7.1.1 ABH Pharma Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABH Pharma Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aktiv Organic

7.2.1 Aktiv Organic Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aktiv Organic Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Boli LLC

7.3.1 Boli LLC Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Boli LLC Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Vitakem Nutraceutical

7.4.1 Vitakem Nutraceutical Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Vitakem Nutraceutical Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Melrob Group

7.5.1 Melrob Group Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Melrob Group Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bayer AG

7.6.1 Bayer AG Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bayer AG Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ferrara Candy Company

7.7.1 Ferrara Candy Company Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ferrara Candy Company Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Gimbal's Gummy Vitamins

7.8.1 Gimbal's Gummy Vitamins Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Gimbal's Gummy Vitamins Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Nutra Solutions USA

7.9.1 Nutra Solutions USA Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Nutra Solutions USA Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Makers Nutrition

7.10.1 Makers Nutrition Gummy Vitamins Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Gummy Vitamins Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Makers Nutrition Gummy Vitamins Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued...

