Game-based Learning Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Game-based Learning 2019-2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players" To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game-based Learning Market 2019-2025

Description: -

Game-based learning or serious game refers to all digital applications that are developed to impart learning through games.

Game-based learning includes digital learning products such as e-learning courseware, online audio and video content, social games, and mobile games. It is mainly used in educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and defense organizations. It is also used in employee training programs in corporate business houses.

Scope of the Report:

In 2018, the global Game-based Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4009647-global-game-based-learning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The major manufacturers covered in this report

LearningWare

BreakAway

Lumos Labs

PlayGen.com

Corporate Internet Games

Games2Train

HealthTap

RallyOn, Inc

MAK Technologies

SCVNGR

SimuLearn

Will Interactive

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

E-Learning Courseware

Online Audio and Video Content

Social Games

Mobile Games

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Organizations

Defense Organizations

Corporate Employee Training

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Report Visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4009647-global-game-based-learning-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Game-based Learning Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 E-Learning Courseware

1.4.3 Online Audio and Video Content

1.4.4 Social Games

1.4.5 Mobile Games

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Game-based Learning Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Educational Institutions

1.5.3 Healthcare Organizations

1.5.4 Defense Organizations

1.5.5 Corporate Employee Training

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 LearningWare

12.1.1 LearningWare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Game-based Learning Introduction

12.1.4 LearningWare Revenue in Game-based Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 LearningWare Recent Development

12.2 BreakAway

12.2.1 BreakAway Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Game-based Learning Introduction

12.2.4 BreakAway Revenue in Game-based Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 BreakAway Recent Development

12.3 Lumos Labs

12.3.1 Lumos Labs Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Game-based Learning Introduction

12.3.4 Lumos Labs Revenue in Game-based Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Lumos Labs Recent Development

12.4 PlayGen.com

12.4.1 PlayGen.com Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Game-based Learning Introduction

12.4.4 PlayGen.com Revenue in Game-based Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 PlayGen.com Recent Development

12.5 Corporate Internet Games

12.5.1 Corporate Internet Games Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Game-based Learning Introduction

12.5.4 Corporate Internet Games Revenue in Game-based Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Corporate Internet Games Recent Development

12.6 Games2Train

12.6.1 Games2Train Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Game-based Learning Introduction

12.6.4 Games2Train Revenue in Game-based Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Games2Train Recent Development

12.7 HealthTap

12.7.1 HealthTap Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Game-based Learning Introduction

12.7.4 HealthTap Revenue in Game-based Learning Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HealthTap Recent Development

Continued......

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.