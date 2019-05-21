Game-based Learning Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
Game-based learning or serious game refers to all digital applications that are developed to impart learning through games.
Game-based learning includes digital learning products such as e-learning courseware, online audio and video content, social games, and mobile games. It is mainly used in educational institutions, healthcare organizations, and defense organizations. It is also used in employee training programs in corporate business houses.
Scope of the Report:
In 2018, the global Game-based Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
LearningWare
BreakAway
Lumos Labs
PlayGen.com
Corporate Internet Games
Games2Train
HealthTap
RallyOn, Inc
MAK Technologies
SCVNGR
SimuLearn
Will Interactive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
E-Learning Courseware
Online Audio and Video Content
Social Games
Mobile Games
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Educational Institutions
Healthcare Organizations
Defense Organizations
Corporate Employee Training
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
