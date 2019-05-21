Dynama OneView selected by Starboard Cruise Services

Cloud-based technology enables premier retailer at sea to streamline workforce management processes and support up to 2,000 crew members through self-service

LONDON, UK, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dynama, a global supplier of workforce deployment software, has announced that Starboard Cruise Services has selected the organisation’s flagship product OneView to support up to 2,000 crew members aboard Starboard’s leading cruise line partners around the world, including Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line. Part of the world’s luxury brand company, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Starboard Cruise Services has purchased Dynama’s cloud-based solution to streamline the company’s workforce management processes and enable crew to self-serve their schedules and travel arrangements.Rob Gunderson, Senior Director, Information Technology at Starboard Cruise Services commented, “What attracted us to Dynama is their expert knowledge of the cruise industry. They have the experience we need to build a robust workforce management framework that meets the needs of a world-class travel and leisure retailer. We plan to make the most of OneView’s web-based architecture and sophisticated API to link seamlessly with our other important business systems to provide a synergetic perspective of all crewing and associated finance and travel activities. The addition of self-service capabilities will enable staff to update personal information and view forthcoming shifts and travel arrangements themselves. This will empower and motivate them to create a uniquely entertaining and memorable shopping experience at sea.”Dynama OneView captures all essential details necessary to develop efficient schedules for the liners’ crew members’ work based on their skills, availability, berthing locations and important travel documents such as passports, visas and medical certificates. Using self-service, crew can view their own, as well as colleagues’ schedules, request shift changes and book time-off while they are on the move using their mobile devices.Lee Clarke, General Manager, US/EMEA at Dynama added, “Starboard Cruise Services has revolutionised shopping on board cruise ships and has an outstanding reputation for bringing coveted brands and exceptional guest hospitality to the cruise industry. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome them as our latest partner and look forward to working with them to deliver a successful implementation. We are confident that the benefits of our highly flexible solution will transform Starboard’s workforce optimisation and resource planning infrastructure to drive future success and further establish the company as the world’s dominant cruise retailer.”For over 25 years, organisations around the world including some of the world’s leading cruise companies have relied on Dynama to meet their crewing, travel and compliance management requirements in a fast-moving, highly competitive industry. Dynama OneView is a comprehensive resource planning and workforce optimisation solution that maximizes the effectiveness of skilled personnel, assets and compliance in often complex and challenging environments. It ensures resources are in the right place, at the right time, with the right capability and at the right cost.For more information, please visit Dynama Global



