Advanced Materials Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Advanced Materials is a weekly peer-reviewed scientific journal covering materials science. It includes Communications, Reviews, and Feature Articles on topics in chemistry, physics, nanotechnology, ceramics, metallurgy, and biomaterials.

The global advanced material market is driven worldwide by increasing numbers of end users and growing global shift towards new technology, while deft balancing between performance and cost.

The global Advanced Materials market is valued at 57000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 122600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Advanced Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Advanced Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M Company

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Materion Advanced material

Morgan Advanced Materials

Hitachi Chemical

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Hanwa

Altairnano Blue Spark Technologies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ceramics

Glasses

Polymers

Metal

Other

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Electricals

Industrial

Transportation

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Advanced Materials Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Advanced Materials

1.2 Advanced Materials Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Advanced Materials Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ceramics

1.2.3 Glasses

1.2.4 Polymers

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Advanced Materials Segment by Application

1.3.1 Advanced Materials Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Electricals

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Transportation

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Advanced Materials Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Advanced Materials Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Advanced Materials Market Size

1.5.1 Global Advanced Materials Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Advanced Materials Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Advanced Materials Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Advanced Materials Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Advanced Materials Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Advanced Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Advanced Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Advanced Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Advanced Materials Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Advanced Materials Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Advanced Materials Business

7.1 3M Company

7.1.1 3M Company Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 3M Company Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemical

7.2.1 Dow Chemical Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Huntsman

7.3.1 Huntsman Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Huntsman Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Materion Advanced material

7.4.1 Materion Advanced material Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Materion Advanced material Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Morgan Advanced Materials

7.5.1 Morgan Advanced Materials Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Morgan Advanced Materials Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hitachi Chemical

7.6.1 Hitachi Chemical Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hitachi Chemical Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Rayonier Advanced Materials

7.7.1 Rayonier Advanced Materials Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Rayonier Advanced Materials Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hanwa

7.8.1 Hanwa Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hanwa Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Altairnano Blue Spark Technologies

7.9.1 Altairnano Blue Spark Technologies Advanced Materials Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Advanced Materials Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Altairnano Blue Spark Technologies Advanced Materials Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

