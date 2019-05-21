Paspic provides a new digital passport photo service from the comfort of your own home

Digital passport photos firm Paspic is providing a simple way to get your photos to use on the Government’s updated online passport services from your home.

BRIGHTON, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital passport photos firm Paspic is leading the way with simple, sensible ways to get the photos you need to use the Government’s updated online passport services from your own home.The innovative British firm is inviting customers old and new to make use of their fully online photo service as Brexit preparations see a rush to renew British passports. The new trial by the Government to speed up applications means people can complete their application forms online, then upload a digital passport photo to their system.Whether these are baby passport photos, child passport photos or pictures for adults, it remains very important that the picture still meets the strict specifications that Her Majesty’s Passport Office has set. That’s where Paspic can help.Using Paspic is easy. Upload a photo, let the smart system check your pictures to ensure they meet the rules, pay a small fee online, then wait for hard copies to arrive in the post - or download online digital versions sized precisely for use in the Government’s systems. You don’t need to register to use Paspic.99.5% of the passport photos created and checked by Paspic are approved on their first submission to the Passport office, says the firm. And in the unlikely instance that your Paspic passport photos are rejected, you’ll get your money back. This is important as the Passport Office can have over 700,000 applications a month. A mistake in the photo you send can cause a referral which wastes time and money, potentially delaying travel for holidays, business trips or important family events.Yehuda Hecht, CEO of Paspic explained, “Now Paspic also emails you a digital file of the passport photo to upload to your passport online application. It couldn’t be easier - all from the comfort of your own home!"Paspic has delivered hundreds of thousands printed and posted passport photos in the UK and around the world. The company says their images are suitable for passports, travel passes, membership cards, UK or international driving licenses, visa applications, student cards and much more. Paspic customers can use smartphones and tablets to order their passport photos and complete their passport applications.



