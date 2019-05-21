JD Sports chooses Eurostop Retail systems for stores in South East Asia

Specialist global retailer of sports, fashion and outdoor brands selects Eurostop’s connected systems for omnichannel operations across Asia

LONDON, UK, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eurostop has announced that JD Sports has selected Eurostop Retail Systems for 24 of its stores across Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. JD Sports have chosen Eurostop’s connected EPOS, mobile POS, ERP, data warehouse and business intelligence and reporting solutions for the region. The connected solutions which will also be integrated by Eurostop to JD Sports’ existing systems will provide a centralised, fully connected stock management and fulfilment system to process online and in store sales in SE Asia, linked to its local country and UK warehouses to efficiently manage its multichannel offering.JD Sports selected Eurostop systems following an in depth market review and in light of the work that Eurostop has completed with the Tiso Group, which is part of the JD Sports Group.Barry Loftus, Group IT Director of JD Sports Fashion PLC said “I am looking forward to working with our strategic partner, Eurostop, once again on this expansion in South East Asia."Hew Poh Yin, Managing Director for Eurostop operations in Asia said; “For large retailers like JD Sports, the challenge is to have a complete overview of stock and sales across a multi-channel and international business. Investing in Eurostop’s connected systems ensures that every item and sale is managed, from purchase through to sale and despatch, across JD Sports’ entire estate in the UK and SE Asia.”



